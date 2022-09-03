Defence ministry distances itself from ex-servicemen bodies​

Defence ministry distances itself from ex-servicemen bodies RAWALPINDI: The Ministry of Defence has distanced itself from the activities of retired Army officers saying that it does not recognise or endorse the activities of certain associations of persons...

The Ministry of Defence has distanced itself from the activities of retired Army officers saying that it does not recognise or endorse the activities of certain associations of persons masquerading as ex-servicemen societies including Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) and Veterans of Pakistan.A statement issued by the media wing of Ministry of Defence says that the Ministry of Defence had already framed comprehensive policy and guidelines for functioning of ex-servicemen societies, adding, “Any organisation of persons not complying with the policy guidelines shall be culpable, entailing penal consequences.”As per statement, the activities of ex-servicemen societies such as Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) and Veterans of Pakistan include soliciting support and funds for charitable purposes, flood relief, public works or propagation of unwarranted ideas.The statement further added the same associations are neither recognised nor authorised, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, to indulge in such activities, as so-called ex-servicemen societies, illegally claiming association with the Armed Forces of Pakistan.