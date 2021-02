PakistaniAtBahrain said: werent these the tanks that were too heavy to be used in the border areas between Pakistan and india? Click to expand...

They have so many different variants of Arjun and Tejas (Normal, Mark 1, Mark 1A, Mark 2, god knows what) that I lost track, but I believe in one of the later versions they have fixed the problem. I don't know if that version is being deployed or going to be under develpoment for another 20 years though.