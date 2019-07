Yes they do... In fact all European companies do when they are dealing with foreign customers especially outside EU and they have no shame, no ethics or legal or moral obligations until exposed.

BOFORs, SNECMA, DCN, Pilatus ...

People in south asia are mentally slave and have not been able to break free of inferiority complex that the Britishers taught them. Lord McCauley's education system was designed to imprint on the minds of people of the subcontinent to think desi as inferior to anything British or European. Unfortunately that continues to this day.

Switzerland is the hellhole for all the robbed and looted money is hidden..mostly from non-EU people.

Click to expand...