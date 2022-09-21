What's new

Defence Minister Says 5,937 Russian Soldiers Killed In Ukraine

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that 5,937 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine since the February military intervention, in a rare admission of military losses from Moscow.


"Our losses for today are 5,937 dead," Shoigu said in televised remarks, adding that Russia is "fighting not so much Ukraine as the collective West" in Ukraine.


Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that 5,937 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine since the February military intervention, in a rare admission of military losses from Moscow.
Probably deaths would be around 15,000 of all the Russian side.
Russians have an old habit of hiding their real losses. A good indicator would be to compare initial Russian forces during the invasion compared to now. The main Russian forces are now composed of VDVs,volunteers/tiktok chechens and wagners. The quality of the equipments and the manpower have vastly degraded compared to february 2022. Mobilisation means the initial Russian forces are in great majority out of combat.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567486326580150273
 

