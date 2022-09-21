Defence Minister Says 5,937 Russian Soldiers Killed In Ukraine

Sifar zero said: Probably deaths would be around 15,000 of all the Russian side. Click to expand...

Russians have an old habit of hiding their real losses. A good indicator would be to compare initial Russian forces during the invasion compared to now. The main Russian forces are now composed of VDVs,volunteers/tiktok chechens and wagners. The quality of the equipments and the manpower have vastly degraded compared to february 2022. Mobilisation means the initial Russian forces are in great majority out of combat.