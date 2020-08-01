Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak in Russia

AK and Hind variants, this is like a bad 80s Rambo film. We need to avoid Russian gear. It is not cutting edge and service support is awful. First priority should be domestic, if nit than China, if China cannot provide than Turkey, if Turkey cannot provide than Italy/Europe, hell even beg the US, but I see no sense in spending $ on mediocre kit from a country that is our main enemies main weapons supplier. Every penny we spend abrad should support the R&D efforts of our allies. Granted we are in a tough position with regards to attack helicopter options right now