Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak in Russia

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
20 more Mi-35?
Nah. 4 operational, 5 on order and the long term target is of 16-20 Mi-35 in total.
More Mi-17/171 are also needed.
 
FULL MEMBER
Pakistan Strategic Forum FB page is saying AK-103 and Pantsir-S1s also on the negotiation table. India also wooing Klashinkov for AK-103 to replace service rifle with local manufacture and Pantsir-S1s havnt had a good track record. We should stay away from large Russian orders to avoid CAATSA.
Keep it limited to low key/volume orders and subsystems like RD-93MAs.
 
FULL MEMBER
AK and Hind variants, this is like a bad 80s Rambo film. We need to avoid Russian gear. It is not cutting edge and service support is awful. First priority should be domestic, if nit than China, if China cannot provide than Turkey, if Turkey cannot provide than Italy/Europe, hell even beg the US, but I see no sense in spending $ on mediocre kit from a country that is our main enemies main weapons supplier. Every penny we spend abrad should support the R&D efforts of our allies. Granted we are in a tough position with regards to attack helicopter options right now
 
