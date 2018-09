Nahin. Main yeh bol sakti hoon…kaat to rahen hain hum, display nahin kar rahen (No. I can only say this…we are also cutting heads, but are not displaying them).” After the ovation subsided, Sitharaman replied , “(No. I can only say this…we are also cutting heads, but are not displaying them).”

Sitharaman’s statement to India TV is the first time that any government functionary – from either India or Pakistan – has acknowledged that their forces conduct cross-border operations where “heads are being cut off”.