Spread across 4,029 acres, the 28 kilometre perimeter strategic test range envisages a two kilometre runway besides other tracking and control equipment where a rail link to the facility has also been planned. The State-of-the-Art Range Control Centre (RCC) houses the Air Traffic Display System with remote control of Radar operations, ATC RF Voice communication system, Ground Telemetry system, Mission Video Distribution and Display System and Range Operational Communication System.