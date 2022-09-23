Defence Min, BrahMos Aerospace Sign Deal for Acquisition of Dual-role Surface-to-surface Missiles​

Defence Min, BrahMos Aerospace Sign Deal for Acquisition of Dual-role Surface-to-surface MissilesPTI
Last Updated: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022, 00:00 IST
Delhi, India
BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India and Russia making crucial contribution to augment the new generation surface-to-surface missiles. (File photo for representation/AFP)
In a further impetus to self-reliance in defence production, the Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace for acquisition of additional dual-role capable surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles at an approximate cost of Rs 1,700 crore under ‘Buy-Indian’ category.
In a statement, the ministry said the induction of these dual-role capable missiles is going to “significantly enhance" the operational capability of Indian Navy fleet assets.
BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) is a joint venture between India and Russia making crucial contribution to augment the new generation surface-to-surface missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks, it said.
“Providing further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in defence production, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) signed a contract today with M/s BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) for acquisition of additional dual-role capable Surface to Surface BrahMos missiles at an overall approximate cost of Rs 1,700 Crore under ‘Buy-Indian Category’," the statement said.
