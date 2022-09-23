What's new

Defence Min, BrahMos Aerospace Sign Deal for Acquisition of Dual-role Surface-to-surface Missiles

Defence Min, BrahMos Aerospace Sign Deal for Acquisition of Dual-role Surface-to-surface Missiles​

PTI
Last Updated: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022, 00:00 IST
Delhi, India
[IMG alt="BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India and Russia making crucial contribution to augment the new generation surface-to-surface missiles.
(File photo for representation/AFP)"]https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/u...g?impolicy=website&width=510&height=356[/IMG]
BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India and Russia making crucial contribution to augment the new generation surface-to-surface missiles. (File photo for representation/AFP)

In a statement, the ministry said the induction of these dual-role capable missiles is going to 'significantly enhance' the operational capability of Indian Navy fleet assets​


In a further impetus to self-reliance in defence production, the Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace for acquisition of additional dual-role capable surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles at an approximate cost of Rs 1,700 crore under ‘Buy-Indian’ category.

In a statement, the ministry said the induction of these dual-role capable missiles is going to “significantly enhance" the operational capability of Indian Navy fleet assets.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) is a joint venture between India and Russia making crucial contribution to augment the new generation surface-to-surface missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks, it said.

“Providing further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in defence production, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) signed a contract today with M/s BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) for acquisition of additional dual-role capable Surface to Surface BrahMos missiles at an overall approximate cost of Rs 1,700 Crore under ‘Buy-Indian Category’," the statement said.

Pakistan should arm Ukraine with missiles as well. If Russia arms our enemy then these ruskies have blood on their hands and we should pay them just as the turks do
 

