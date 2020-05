Defence manufacturing FDI limit under automatic route raised to 74% from 49%

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday, announced that defence manufacturing FDI limit under automatic route has been raised to 74 percent from 49 percent, subject to security clearances.

She also said the government will ban imports of some weapons to promote indigenous production. In a press conference, she added that a list of weapons/platforms will be notified for the import ban.

"'MakeInIndia' for self-reliance in defense production - we will notify a list of weapons/platforms for a ban on import with year-wise timelines. There will be indigenisation of imported spares," she said.