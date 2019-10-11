What's new

Defence industry of Pakistan Must Build Commercial Vehicles & Products.

This a great idea if Pakistan Defense Industry start building Car, Trucks, Buses & other vehicles.

Chinese army has around 2000/companies Chinese army add their profit in national wealth.

If our Army Navy & Air force start business civilian will get jobs.

They can make Mobile phone.

They can make Cars.

They can make heavy earth movers like lifter, bulldozer.

They can make cutlery.

They can run PIA.

They can run Railway.

They can run PNSC.

From diaper to dynamite they can make thousands of things for commercial purpose.

They become self-dependent and civilian will get jobs.

They must run all business under strict army rule but provide jobs to civilians.
 
Lol no. Just because they can make one thing doesn't mean they can make everything else. You need to allocate resources, focus and labor. It will severely impact defense industry, and it won't do good at all.
 
Excellent idea.. MIC of Pakistan has the potential. Every country has unique atmosphere so in our particular case, Military can take a lead role in the development of industry in Pakistan.

I spotted a cry baby :mad:, hey cry baby OP already said it China... now keep on crying...
 
Last edited:
Chinese army has 2000 companies, in 1960 Chinese army used to use 60% budget.

Now Chinese Army is fully independent 0% budget goes to Army but army add their profit in National wealth.

Chinese civilian are getting jobs. Relation of Chinese civilian and army is stronger than ever.
 
Hey Retard ibne-Moron, this is beyond your comprehension level.

Great you shared it yourself since I have read it already. @bold which party? do you even know? It is CPC - and Pakistan no such party so our army is not required show its allegiance to any political party rather it has to stay neutral in a democratic system and be loyal to the state and that is already the case. So just copy-pasting from internet won't help you here, you need to use brain as well.

So after dissecting the reason above as to why it was done in the case of PLA, now analyse this statement as well ... @red year 2000, so until year 2000 those industries industries were run by PLA and depending on different start dates for different industries, PLA owned them for 30-50 years which is more than sufficient for any industry to become a well-established. So we can also give our military 4-5 decades to develop them and establish those industries into giants.

Now, let's see the situation in Pakistan, most of the defence industry in Pakistan under military control is doing much better than anything under the civilian govt or even private sector as many have their business outside the country as the going became tough so business men have no loyalty with the country, their main concern is their profit margin.
 
so now you're equating commercial affairs with govt?
 
You need to update your definition of the govt.
 
Lets put it this way that army and government should buy all of its general items from locally manufactured products ... Just in terms of purchase of vehiles we can help setting up local indigenous vehicle industry ...
 
My idea is that MIC can help setup the such commercial industries as spin-offs that become independent after those become sustainable and pay off the investment and profit to the MIC.
MIC has a better organisation, management and technical know how so this can be and should be used for nation's benefit.
 
Pakistanis buy Few Million Cars per year
so the profit making is greater in Civilian Car Sector

Even a small share in market is very Lucarative , and then follow up Money from spare parts

The next phase of these Auto manufacturing is Military grade vehicles
which have more advance Engines and toughness

So it is fair to Say , it makes sense for Manufacturing of Auto to be Indirectly connected to Military


  • The Manufacturing Company could be a branch of Civilian-Military partnership
  • The company would make both Civilian Grade products and Military grade products

US has had special perks for General Motors since WW2 and similar with Ford Motors
Their Local vehicles dominate the Local Markets and Local Trucks are preferred over imported Trucks

Industries with close ties to Country's National Defense
  • Steeles Industry (Shipping , Steel for Defensive Structure, Infrastructure)
  • Auto Manufacturing / Parts Industry


It is not uncommon for Tenders to select specifically Local Companies who have Civilian Footprint to help design next generation military vehicle


  • It is not a Suprise that Steeles and Auto Sector is quite neglected in Pakistan vs borrowing money to make a road in middle of mountain (billion dollar loans taken for it )
 
Last edited:
MIC are not efficoent but r protected they cant perform well in comptitive sectors ... the concept u r talking about is venture capitalisim
 
