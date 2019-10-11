Defence industry of Pakistan Must Build Commercial Vehicles & Products.

Fakir said: Further, there was great concern that having an independent source of funding would lead to decreased loyalty to the party. Click to expand...

The separation of the PLA from its commercial interests was largely complete by the year 2000 .

year 2000,

so until year 2000 those industries industries were run by PLA and depending on different start dates for different industries, PLA owned them for 30-50 years which is more than sufficient for any industry to become a well-established. So we can also give our military 4-5 decades to develop them and establish those industries into giants.



Now, let's see the situation in Pakistan, most of the defence industry in Pakistan under military control is doing much better than anything under the civilian govt or even private sector as many have their business outside the country as the going became tough so business men have no loyalty with the country, their main concern is their profit margin.