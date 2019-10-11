Defence industry of Pakistan Must Build Commercial Vehicles & Products.

Khaqan Humayun
This a great idea if Pakistan Defense Industry start building Car, Trucks, Buses & other vehicles.
Chinese army has around 2000/companies Chinese army add their profit in national wealth.
If our Army Navy & Air force start business civilian will get jobs.
They can make Mobile phone.
They can make Cars.
They can make heavy earth movers like lifter, bulldozer.
They can make cutlery.
They can run PIA.
They can run Railway.
They can run PNSC.
From diaper to dynamite they can make thousands of things for commercial purpose.
They become self-dependent and civilian will get jobs.
They must run all business under strict army rule but provide jobs to civilians.
