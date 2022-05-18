What's new

Defence Industry April 2022 Exports: 392 million 187 thousand dollars

Defence Industry April 2022 Exports: 392 million 187 thousand dollars

Defence Industry April 2022 Exports: 392 million 187 thousand dollars

Defence Industry April 2022 Exports: 392 million 187 thousand dollars
Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) announced export data for April 2022. In April 2022, defence and aviation sector exports amounted to 392 million 187 thousand dollars. In April 2021, this figure was 302 million 549 thousand dollars. Aiming to export 4 billion USD in 2022, the Turkish Defence and Aviation Industry reached 1 billion 351 million USD in the year’s first quarter.
The exports of the defence and aerospace industry sector in the first four months of 2022 represent an increase of 41 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year. The sectoral exports have broken their record.
On the other hand, the TIM no longer includes defence and aerospace data in its 'Sectoral Export Report by Country'. As of April 2022, the information will not be available. The data disclosed so far has also been removed from the TIM website.
