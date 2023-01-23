What's new

Defence Forum India funny moments and trolling

1674469713959.png



I'll start first.

Seeing what kind of hellhole their forum is, this one is a tea party in comparison

1674469835795.png


1674469890348.png
 
AlKardai said:
View attachment 912677


I'll start first.

Seeing what kind of hellhole their forum is, this one is a tea party in comparison

View attachment 912678

View attachment 912679
Click to expand...

Don't worries...

In Pakistan and India, there will be far too many idiots. I can only comprehend that we have been instructed to believe anything our government or military say, regardless of whether it is true or false. If someone objects, we will support adamantly and will take action to the fullest.

When it comes to my country, even I am a complete idiot.
 
AlKardai said:
I too, thought I could handle it.

It seems not, and I already have the urge to drive my face into a brick wall due to their sheer delusions. Time to take a break...Tea would be nice
View attachment 912693
Click to expand...
I am glad you learnt your lesson before it's too late. :lol:

The indians here are relatively civilized due to their proximity to Pakistanis and other peoples and being away from other indians.

The indians on indian forums are in their natural habitat, at 100% indian-ness.

If you are feeling bored, you'd be better off gargling with radio-active water than go to indian forums.
 
villageidiot said:
I am glad you learnt your lesson before it's too late. :lol:

The indians here are relatively civilized due to their proximity to Pakistanis and other peoples and being away from other indians.

The indians on indian forums are in their natural habitat, at 100% indian-ness.

If you are feeling bored, you'd be better off gargling with radio-active water than go to indian forums.
Click to expand...

Absolutely, I will likely stay off there for a long time, or until the Indian army decides to misadventure into Kashmir, and gets their Asses handed back to them.

Then I'll have enough motivation to troll till the cows go home
 
@Acharya Chanakya

Welcome to my home turf bossman.
Hopefully we can co exist here

1674475981014.png


AlKardai said:
@Acharya Chanakya

Welcome to my home turf bossman.
Hopefully we can co exist here

1674475981014.png
Click to expand...

Looks like the PDF have a good reputation in the Indian defence forum. They seem to know their way around here too.
what I find interesting is that the Sino, Pakistan and Indian defence forums all have the same layout.
Where does this come from?

Someone's triggered :omghaha:

1674476223316.png
 

