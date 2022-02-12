What's new

Defence Expenditure of NATO Countries (2014-2021)

NATO collects defence expenditure data from Allies and publishes it on a regular basis. Each Ally’s Ministry of Defence reports current and estimated future defence expenditure according to an agreed definition of defence expenditure. The amounts represent payments by a national government actually made, or to be made, during the course of the fiscal year to meet the needs of its armed forces, those of Allies or of the Alliance. In the figures and tables that follow, NATO also uses economic and demographic information available from the Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs of the European Commission (DG ECFIN), and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

In view of differences between these sources and national GDP forecasts, and also the definition of NATO defence expenditure and national definitions, the figures shown in this report may diverge considerably from those which are quoted by media, published by national authorities or given in national budgets. Equipment expenditure includes expenditure on major equipment as well as on research and development devoted to major equipment. Personnel expenditure includes pensions paid to retirees. The cut-off date for information used in this report was 2 June 2021. Figures for 2020 and 2021 are estimates.

grap1.PNG

grap2.PNG

grap3.PNG

grap4.PNG

gra5.PNG

gra6.PNG
 
hulusi akar: “if greece defense spending is for defence purposes alone it is too much but if it’s against turkey it is not enough” 😎
 
Greece is a little insignificiant chihuahua.. Honestly don't even understand why they are so in panic.. The world political dynamic is completely different today and it is not like Turkey is gonna come over to you.. this is not Ottoman era and technically they are both allies but still Greece is being a loud chihuahua.. The Ottoman rule has done a number on them and gave them permanent genetic PTSD.. Bygones are bygones.. Just look at Turkey-Russia they had multiple wars in past or Turkey, Romania OR Ukraine etc etc even Turkey-Britain who were the once they fought in WW1 but there relations is very good because bygones are bygones Greece needs to learn this
 

