Defence dialogue: Talks with US begin in Hawaii today​

Published on 12:00 AM, May 16, 2022Porimol PalmaBangladesh and the US are holding the ninth defence dialogue in Hawaii today as the two countries seek to strengthen security cooperation in the changed geopolitical landscape.Security environment in the Indo-Pacific, military-to-military joint exercise, forces modernisation, General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), countering terrorism, humanitarian and disaster management are some of the highlights in the meeting, said diplomatic sources."This is an annual routine dialogue, mostly on military-to-military level operations to further strengthen and explore areas of cooperation," said Maj Gen ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), president of Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies.He said the US is expected to prominently bring up the issue of security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region, which has become the focus of the global powers.Bangladesh Armed Forces Division Director General (Operations and Plan Directorate) Brig Gen Husain Muhammad Masihur Rahman will lead the dialogue scheduled from May 16-20.This comes following a series of engagements between Bangladesh and the US at a time when the bilateral relations saw strains, especially due to the US sanctions against Rab and seven of its current and former officials imposed on December 10 last year.The US and Bangladesh held Partnership Dialogue in Dhaka on March 20, foreign ministerial-level meeting on April 4 marking the 50 years of diplomatic relationship and Security Dialogue in Washington on April 6.The US officials during their meetings made it clear that they want Bangladesh to be on its side over the Ukraine that was invaded by Russia, while also seeking to sign GSOMIA, a legally-binding agreement that ensures governments understand and commit to protecting classified military information in the case of purchasing defence equipment.Signing such a deal is required for buying sophisticated defence equipment from the US. During the Security Dialogue in Washington DC, Dhaka observed that the US equipment was very expensive. Washington responded that it could consider the aspect.Diplomatic sources said the US has also discouraged Bangladesh in the case of buying defence equipment from Russia. It is likely that these issues will be coming up in the dialogue.Asked on the Indo-Pacific, a foreign ministry official said overall security environment in the Indo-Pacific region would be discussed and how the two countries could cooperate towards this end."Bangladesh is more interested in the economic framework of the Indo-Pacific. So, we will focus on it. We want prosperity of our people and people of the region," the official said.The US wants free and open Indo-Pacific that will be governed by international rules-based system.A foreign ministry official said Bangladesh will strongly raise the Rohingya repatriation issue as the stay of more than a million Rohingyas for long in the camps in Bangladesh could turn out to be a serious security concern.Diplomatic sources said the US determining Myanmar's persecution against the Rohingyas a genocide and Biden's summit with Asean leaders last Friday are some important developments that can help create pressure on Myanmar.In terms of countering terrorism, foreign ministry officials said Bangladesh is a success story of combating terrorism and would continue to do the same. US assistance towards this will be welcome.Bangladesh and US armed forces also took part in a number of joint exercises on disaster management, and its importance is growing as cyclones and other disasters are a regular phenomenon in the country."Military to military exercise means that the two countries can cooperate when the need arises," said a diplomatic source.