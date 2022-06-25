Defence czar draws flak from PTI for suggesting the army pick its own chief Fawad Chaudhry calls him "danger to Pakistan", demands snap election so a new govt can make important appointments.

Asif made the suggestion in aon Thursday, when he was responding to a comment about the PTI's and the PML-N's changing stance on army chiefs.Both times, he said, Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister had he had no "personal motive" in those appointments.Before retired Gen Sharif's appointment, Asif continued, he had sought the then-defence secretary's input regarding the selection of the army chief. The defence secretary was a very honourable man and said any person awarded three stars was suitable for the post, Asif added."I am telling you all this so as to explain that this is a very transparent process," he said, criticising PTI chief Imran Khan for "questioning" and "casting doubt" on the appointment of the new army chief in November."They are trying to pre-empt [the matter, warning] that this may not happen, that may not happen, and if this happens that may happen," he remarked.