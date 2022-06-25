What's new

Defence czar draws flak from PTI for suggesting the army pick its own chief

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,218
10
29,733
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has drawn criticism from the PTI over his suggestion that the army appoints its own chief, with Fawad Chaudhry calling him a "danger to Pakistan" and demanding the election of a new government that could make important appointments.

Asif made the suggestion in a Neo TVprogramme, Bolo Talat Hussain Kay Saath on Thursday, when he was responding to a comment about the PTI's and the PML-N's changing stance on army chiefs.

"This controversy should now end," Asif said, as he recalled that he was the defence minister at the time of the appointment of two army chiefs, former chief of army staff retired Gen Raheel Sharif and incumbent army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Both times, he said, Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister had he had no "personal motive" in those appointments.

Before retired Gen Sharif's appointment, Asif continued, he had sought the then-defence secretary's input regarding the selection of the army chief. The defence secretary was a very honourable man and said any person awarded three stars was suitable for the post, Asif added.

"I am telling you all this so as to explain that this is a very transparent process," he said, criticising PTI chief Imran Khan for "questioning" and "casting doubt" on the appointment of the new army chief in November.

"They are trying to pre-empt [the matter, warning] that this may not happen, that may not happen, and if this happens that may happen," he remarked.

He then said, "Why can't there be a system for this (army chief's appointment) to happen within the institution?"
www.dawn.com

Defence czar draws flak from PTI for suggesting the army pick its own chief

Fawad Chaudhry calls him "danger to Pakistan", demands snap election so a new govt can make important appointments.
www.dawn.com

PMLN has brought Boot Polish to a whole new level. In all democratic countries civilians get to choose their own army chief but apparently this shouldn't be allowed anymore after US backed regime change operation in Pakistan...

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @Tameem @El Sidd @Jungibaaz @RescueRanger @HRK @koolio @Verve @Ghazwa-e-Hind @VCheng @Zibago @Jazzbot @Del @Dual Wielder @Jango @waz @niaz @Zaki @Indus Pakistan
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
17,750
9
22,117
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vote ko izzat do ka nara kahan war gaya? Koi is Sialkoti rang baz sa poocha, is ka is bayan sa is ka apna leader ki woh tamaam chawalin jo marta phirta tha dafun ho gai.
 
W

WaqarAhmed161247

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 8, 2022
41
-2
38
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IceCold said:
Vote ko izzat do ka nara kahan war gaya? Koi is Sialkoti rang baz sa poocha, is ka is bayan sa is ka apna leader ki woh tamaam chawalin jo marta phirta tha dafun ho gai.
Click to expand...
Actually pml.n in great mental trouble about appointment of new coas bcz they are used to play with empires of their own choice and any real neutral empire will make or create problems for them as they know what they did with this country when they were in power..no escape door for them if new coas is a real neutral soldier and chief.
 
O

Olympus81

FULL MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
620
1
939
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Khwaja Asif is a lapdog of the establishment and at the same time spews venom at the establishment.

Depends whether he is in the government.

Also known for begging the establishment when he is losing in elections.

Simply a corrupt thief and a certified Dubai Iqama holder. Anything that comes out of his mouth should not be taken seriously.

The CAOS and ISI chief should be chosen by the PM. That is the only way to create an equilibrium.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Army chief should have a 'flawless reputation': Maryam on considering Gen Faiz for top post
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
3K
Clutch
Clutch
Norwegian
They feared I would appoint Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as army chief: Imran Khan
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
111
Views
2K
Salik
S
muhammadhafeezmalik
Asad Umar admits ISI DG told NSC he ‘sees no conspiracy’
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
855
Khan2727
K
muhammadhafeezmalik
ECP regains full strength with appointment of two members
Replies
2
Views
160
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
Wapda ex-chief Muzammil Hussain skips NAB hearing in $753m (Rs. 151 billion) scam
2 3
Replies
38
Views
975
Norwegian
Norwegian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom