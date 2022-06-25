Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has drawn criticism from the PTI over his suggestion that the army appoints its own chief, with Fawad Chaudhry calling him a "danger to Pakistan" and demanding the election of a new government that could make important appointments.
Asif made the suggestion in a Neo TVprogramme, Bolo Talat Hussain Kay Saath on Thursday, when he was responding to a comment about the PTI's and the PML-N's changing stance on army chiefs.
"This controversy should now end," Asif said, as he recalled that he was the defence minister at the time of the appointment of two army chiefs, former chief of army staff retired Gen Raheel Sharif and incumbent army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Both times, he said, Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister had he had no "personal motive" in those appointments.
Before retired Gen Sharif's appointment, Asif continued, he had sought the then-defence secretary's input regarding the selection of the army chief. The defence secretary was a very honourable man and said any person awarded three stars was suitable for the post, Asif added.
"I am telling you all this so as to explain that this is a very transparent process," he said, criticising PTI chief Imran Khan for "questioning" and "casting doubt" on the appointment of the new army chief in November.
"They are trying to pre-empt [the matter, warning] that this may not happen, that may not happen, and if this happens that may happen," he remarked.
He then said, "Why can't there be a system for this (army chief's appointment) to happen within the institution?"
PMLN has brought Boot Polish to a whole new level. In all democratic countries civilians get to choose their own army chief but apparently this shouldn't be allowed anymore after US backed regime change operation in Pakistan...
Defence czar draws flak from PTI for suggesting the army pick its own chief
Fawad Chaudhry calls him "danger to Pakistan", demands snap election so a new govt can make important appointments.
