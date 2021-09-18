Defence companies merchandise

What's new

Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
Greece
Greece
Apparently a lot of big companies have their own merchandise sites.

The best one that I've found by far,is Dassault's merchandise store. With all the craze about the Rafale here,I bought a Rafale C model myself at 1/72 scale.
The quality is amazing. They have a nice variety of aircraft and other merchandise available.

229938418_1010983312994339_7888844754308558686_n.jpg
233713952_531731237880682_5422683372494232411_n.jpg


I checked Naval Group's site. It was ok,but could have been better.

Meanwhile at Boeing...

Screenshot_2021-08-01 The Boeing Store.png



The quality of the aircraft models at Boeing and Airbus seemed ok,but they have too few details and the prices were too high!



The Lockheed Martin merchandise store didn't have anything related to aviation. Most of the items they sold only had the logo on and that was it.

I checked the PAF museum store too and it had some very nice stuff!
 
Dassault released a new model at their merchandise store that Pakistanis and Israelis might love:
mirage_iiic_1-72_a.jpg
mirage_iiic_1-72_b.jpg
mirage_iiic_1-72_boite_ouverte.jpg
 

