Defence companies merchandise

Apparently a lot of big companies have their own merchandise sites.The best one that I've found by far,is Dassault's merchandise store. With all the craze about the Rafale here,I bought a Rafale C model myself at 1/72 scale.The quality is amazing. They have a nice variety of aircraft and other merchandise available.I checked Naval Group's site. It was ok,but could have been better.The quality of the aircraft models at Boeing and Airbus seemed ok,but they have too few details and the prices were too high!The Lockheed Martin merchandise store didn't have anything related to aviation. Most of the items they sold only had the logo on and that was it.I checked the PAF museum store too and it had some very nice stuff!