Defence chiefs plan to slash Army to its smallest size in a century and lend one of Royal Navy’s flagship new aircraft carriers to the US amid fears of further budget cuts

Military top brass are considering cutting the army down to 60,000 to 65,000

Sources said the army is pressing for an aircraft carrier to be leased to the US

Navy chiefs are understood to be furious and want RAF numbers cut instead

Tories pledged in 2015 to maintain force of 82,000 but it is already at 73,000