Defence ads in Greek magazines

So I tried to scan some interesting military and defence advertisements from old Greek magazines that I have. I'll translate in english some of them.Some are cool,some are nice,some are cheesy.



Let's start with an old ad about the Gripen.



On top it says"

"GRIPEN: IT'S RETURNING TO THE AEGEAN"

Below center:

"Gripen has borrowed its name from Gripas.A mythical creature,sacred animal of Apollo with a lion's body and head and an eagle's wings,which symbolizes bravery in battle and dominance in the air.Gryffons appear in the Aegean 4,000 years ago and we see them in wall murals in Knosos of Crete and the cape of Santorini as well as on the coins of Thrace's Avdira,the birthplace of Democritus. Greek mythology refers to them as strict protectors of lands and properties where those who covet them find only death. Symbolism for the role the Gripens want to play in the Aegean today."



On the lower left it says something about availability,low cost (of something) and cycle of life and some other stuff.