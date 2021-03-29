Defections and Mass Surrenders Continue to the Taliban

Since the past few days mass defections and surrendering of the Afghan forces has been going on unabated to the Taliban. The tide is certainly towards the Taliban.1) Mass surrender of ANDSF members - including SOF soldiers - to the Taliban in Chahar Bolak .2) Several pro-govt soldiers/militiamen who surrendered to the Taliban recently in Andar, Ghazni.3) Taliban claimed defection of alleged Arbaki militiamen in Gerziwan, Faryab4) Mass surrender of pro-govt soldiers/militiamen in Jaghatu, Wardak earlier this week. They simply left the area without fighting.5) Taliban officially claimed capturing Azra district center in Logar, claiming to have detained alive several pro-govt soldiers.Last twelve hours the Taliban have captured six more districts with heavy weapons .