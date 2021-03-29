Defections and Mass Surrenders Continue to the Taliban

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Since the past few days mass defections and surrendering of the Afghan forces has been going on unabated to the Taliban. The tide is certainly towards the Taliban.
1) Mass surrender of ANDSF members - including SOF soldiers - to the Taliban in Chahar Bolak .
Last twelve hours the Taliban have captured six more districts with heavy weapons .
