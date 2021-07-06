What's new

Defeated and Demoralised Afghan General Again Puts the Blame on Pakistani Fighters

As the Taliban offensive is gaining momentum at each passing day so is the hue and cry of the demoralised Afghan Army. The Taliban have nearly half of the country under their control.
1625596899107.png


According to Tolo News.

Maj. Gen. Hibatullah Alizai, the commander of the Special Operations Corps, said that suppressing the Taliban is the top priority of the forces and that "strong belts" have been created for the protection of big cities, highways and border towns.

Alizai said there was a vast presence of Pakistani Taliban, especially Punjabis, in recent attacks by the Taliban, and that “hundreds” of Taliban fighters have been killed in Afghan forces operations.

He stressed the need to retake the districts that have fallen to the Taliban.

He said that political, regional and social issues are behind the evacuation of dozens of districts by Afghan forces. He added that the issue will be investigated.

The general said that the Taliban wants to attack major cities but the Afghan forces are ready to thwart such plans.

“Our main goal is to inflict as many casualties on the enemy as possible. Besides that, our goal is to protect major cities, highways and key border towns that are important for our major cities and the country,” he said.

Alizai, who returned from operations in Ghazni and Laghman on Saturday evening, said that foreign Taliban and al Qaeda fighters have a presence among the Taliban.

“Pakistani Taliban are mostly seen these days and those Taliban who belong to Punjab and those who even have Pakistan arm ID cards. The number of Afghan Taliban is dwindling,” he said.

He added that at least 10,000 members of commando forces are engaged in suppressing the Taliban across the country and that their number will increase over time.

However, there is criticism over how security in the country has been handled:

“If they had paid attention to the provinces, we would not be in the situation that we are today,” said Daud Ghafoori, a Senator.

In the last two months, at least 120 districts have fallen to the Taliban, mostly in northern and northeastern Afghanistan.
tolonews.com

ANDSF Braces for Attacks on Major Cities, Highways, Border Areas | TOLOnews

Alizai said that political, regional and social issues are behind the evacuation of dozens of districts by Afghan forces.
tolonews.com tolonews.com
 
Loooool
The general Idiot can only talk so reality is taliban is the Victor's and the cities will fall. Or they will be strangled of supplies
 
So in other words according to this so called "afghan general", Pakistani Punjabis have achieved what the americans couldn't. Militarily take over afghanistan............. :disagree:
 
Reminds me of the dialog that the character played by Mel Gibson uses to motivate troops to fight the English in movie "brave heart"....exact opposite to what these "soldiers" are doing....
 
Like father like son
Can someone explain to me the obsession with Punjabis? Has this always existed?
 
Sky is reporting 2.261 trillion dollars figure, not 1.5 as quoted in past, that has been smoked in Afghanistan. If this is what was trained and brought up in Afghanistan, America and its allies should seriously look into their own forces and training methods.

 
