India coined the term "International Isolation" for Pakistan back in 2014 after right wing BJP came into power. Indian has invested massively to isolate Pakistan. India talked about "cross border terrorism" , "epicenter of terrorism" for Pakistan at every forum from United security council to SCO. But all of this seems to be falling apart now, its a gradual process but one can notice the attention Pakistan is getting world wide.



I know that after IK's recent visit to US , Indian members on this forum have vanished, but I would like to ask members here do they think that India has completely lost in Isolating Pakistan? Would they accept the defeat and take steps to improve relationship with Pakistan?

