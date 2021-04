Many of my frnds are doctors and i discussed this with them. Why prescribe the brand name and why not just the generic formula name.

Well it seems if doctors start giving generic name prescriptions, the pharmacists will have a field day and as most of our population are not much educated, the pharmacist will sell the brand that gives them the most profit or only the one available with that pharmacist.

We have to accept our society is corrupt to the core, and its very difficult to control. I have seen senior, highly qualified doctors demanding percentage from pharmacists, labs, etc. I have also seen doctors that ask pharmacist to give discount to the patient instead of percentage for him.