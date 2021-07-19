DEFEA 2021: Damen displays Sigma 11515 frigate

The Damen Group is a Dutch defense, shipbuilding, and engineering conglomerate company based in Gorinchem, South Holland, the Netherlands. At DEFEA, the company displays a model of Sigma 11515 frigate as part of the Greek procurement of four frigates.
A model of Sigma 11515 frigate (Picture source: Navy Recognition)
The Sigma class is a Dutch-built family of modular naval vessels, of either corvette or frigate size, designed by Damen Group.
At the heart of the Sigma-class design is a modular approach - the vessel can be built to suit the needs of a particular customer and the end-product can cover such types as fast-attack corvette, standard ocean-going corvette, off-shore patrol vessel, or basic frigate fighting forms. Inherent stealth features include an enclosed, low-profile smoke funnel, enclosed/integrated main mast, and slab-sided hull superstructure.
A turreted deck gun is set over the forecastle in the "A" position. Aft of this is a stepped hull superstructure which runs up to the integrated bridge section which hosts the integrated main mast mounting various communications and sensor fits. Beyond this is a collection of Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) launchers and, aft of these installations, is the low-profile smoke funnel arrangement over midships. The aft section of the superstructure can accommodate a full-service helicopter hangar to go along with the stern-based helicopter pad (servicing a single navalized helicopter aircraft).
Structural dimensions include a running length of 105,11 m, a beam of 14,02 m and a draught of 3,75 m. Displacement reaches 2,365 tons depending on overall configuration. The ships can serve a crew of up to 80 personnel.
Sonar is mounted in the bow, giving the warship an advantage against enemy submarines. Other installed systems include the Thales Group TACTICOS, MW08 3D surveillance/search radar, Sperry Marine BridgeMasterE ARPA radar, and LIROD Mk.2 tracking fire control radar. An ESM (Thales DR3000), ECM (Racal Scorpion 2L), and decoy (TERMA SKWS, DLT-12T) suite are all part of the ship's makeup.
Armament includes the 76mm OTO-Melara turreted deck gun, 2 x 20mm Denel GI-2 (GIAT M693/F2) autocannons, 2 x MBDA Mistral TETRAL surface-to-air quad missile launchers, 4 x MBDA Exocet MM.40 Block II anti-ship missiles and 2 x Triple torpedo tubes supporting the EuroTorp 3A244S Model II/MU-90 torpedo families.
Propulsion is made up of 2 x SEMT-Pielstick 20PA6B STC engines with 4 x Caterpillar 3406C TA generators driving 2 x Rolls-Royce propellers at the stern. Maximum speed in ideal conditions reaches 28 knots though cruising is generally at 18 knots. Range is out to 5,500 miles.
