DEFEA 2021: Damen displays Sigma 11515 frigate

The Damen Group is a Dutch defense, shipbuilding, and engineering conglomerate company based in Gorinchem, South Holland, the Netherlands. At DEFEA, the company displays a model of Sigma 11515 frigate as part of the Greek procurement of four frigates.The Sigma class is a Dutch-built family of modular naval vessels, of either corvette or frigate size, designed by Damen Group.At the heart of the Sigma-class design is a modular approach - the vessel can be built to suit the needs of a particular customer and the end-product can cover such types as fast-attack corvette, standard ocean-going corvette, off-shore patrol vessel, or basic frigate fighting forms. Inherent stealth features include an enclosed, low-profile smoke funnel, enclosed/integrated main mast, and slab-sided hull superstructure.A turreted deck gun is set over the forecastle in the "A" position. Aft of this is a stepped hull superstructure which runs up to the integrated bridge section which hosts the integrated main mast mounting various communications and sensor fits. Beyond this is a collection of Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) launchers and, aft of these installations, is the low-profile smoke funnel arrangement over midships. The aft section of the superstructure can accommodate a full-service helicopter hangar to go along with the stern-based helicopter pad (servicing a single navalized helicopter aircraft).Structural dimensions include a running length of 105,11 m, a beam of 14,02 m and a draught of 3,75 m. Displacement reaches 2,365 tons depending on overall configuration. The ships can serve a crew of up to 80 personnel.Sonar is mounted in the bow, giving the warship an advantage against enemy submarines. Other installed systems include the Thales Group TACTICOS, MW08 3D surveillance/search radar, Sperry Marine BridgeMasterE ARPA radar, and LIROD Mk.2 tracking fire control radar. An ESM (Thales DR3000), ECM (Racal Scorpion 2L), and decoy (TERMA SKWS, DLT-12T) suite are all part of the ship's makeup.Armament includes the 76mm OTO-Melara turreted deck gun, 2 x 20mm Denel GI-2 (GIAT M693/F2) autocannons, 2 x MBDA Mistral TETRAL surface-to-air quad missile launchers, 4 x MBDA Exocet MM.40 Block II anti-ship missiles and 2 x Triple torpedo tubes supporting the EuroTorp 3A244S Model II/MU-90 torpedo families.Propulsion is made up of 2 x SEMT-Pielstick 20PA6B STC engines with 4 x Caterpillar 3406C TA generators driving 2 x Rolls-Royce propellers at the stern. Maximum speed in ideal conditions reaches 28 knots though cruising is generally at 18 knots. Range is out to 5,500 miles.