Defaulted loans grow 191pc in 8yrs

Experts link it with capital flights



Defaulted loans in the country’s banking sector recorded 191 per cent growth in the past eight years demonstrating that the culture of bad loan gained a foothold further during the back-to-back tenure of the Awami League-led government.





In a sharp contrast, the central bank data showed that the defaulted loan was Tk 38,148 crore including Tk 15,667 crore write-off in 2009 when the Awami League government assume power.