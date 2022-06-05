Default debt increases to Tk 1.1344 trillion ($12.5 billion) by third quarter of FY22​

Published: June 05, 2022 20:53:23The size of defaulted debt in Bangladesh has increased to Tk 1.1344 trillion by the third quarter of the current fiscal (FY 2021-22), a Tk 101.67 billion jump alone from the second quarter.Confirming the figure, Md Serajul Islam, spokesperson for the Bangladesh Bank, said the amount was Tk 1.0337 trillion by the end of the second quarter in December last year, reports bdnews24.com.The default loan rate stood at 8.53 per cent at the end of the third quarter, which rose from 7.93 per cent at the end of the second quarter, according to the central bank data released on Sunday.mount of loan disbursed in the second quarter was Tk 13.018 trillion while at the end of the third quarter, the amount stood at 13.2974 trillion.State-owned banks bear the brunt of default loans the most, at 20 per cent, while private banks account for 5.84 per cent, foreign banks 4.53 per cent and specialised banks for 12 per cent.