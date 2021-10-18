Deeply shameful and unforgivable act

almost all of us have some mistakes in our lives. but some mistakes we commit at childhood and they keep hurting us very long times . i have some mistakes but one of my mistake i can not forgive myself until now even after 30 years .i was some 8-9 years old . my mom send me to bahwalpur a city nearby to bring her Aunty (sister of her father). i happily went there as i was always been sent by family for such works . they just inform me the location and by asking 2-3 guys i reached . she welcome me we have good day then evening she get ready to come with me . suddenly she said she have 2 students of her son what they will eat and how they will sleep alone . she went mosque nearby and bring those two guys too . i still remember one was fair skin fat guy and another dark skin thin with one arm disabled . it seem his arm was dried by some sickness. i did not liked that guy because of his disability .we reached our home at early night and my mom make some good food rice and meat as we have culture . when my mom distribute food she told me to eat with those two guys . i refused and i said no i don't wanna eat with them. she asked why ? i said that guy have bad armmy mom really hurt she shouted me and send me upper portion for sleep without food and i leave . i still feel how bad that guy may think when i refuse to eat with himi was stupida disable person need our kindness. i left pakistan and return and left again but can not find that poor guy so i can eat with him and apology from him.i wish i meet him one day and apology from him for my behavior of that night . he was poor student from some village whom was living and studding there with aunty of my mom she is dead now . hope one day i meet son of that aunty and ask him about that guy.whenever i remember that day my head go down to shame .