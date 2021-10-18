Deeply shameful and unforgivable act

Post if you have any guilty, remorseful memory of shameful and unforgivable act. Two examples. First by @Imran Khan. Second by me.
Example 1:
A secret incident nobody else in the family knew:
My elder niece was an infant. Her back had yet to develop strength to sit erect. So the infant couldn't sit unsupported. I once made her sit by holding her abdomen. Playfully or to check whether she could sit without help, I released the grip. The infirm infantile body 'collapsed'. It means she fell on her back. The infant cried due to impact. Her back was safe but I wonder how much the incident affected her head. Even if nothing happened to her head, the act is unforgivable because it was dangerous and only luck saved her head.
This is a very SERIOUS matter.
Nobody else does such stunts on an infant. What's wrong with above type of people?
Example 1:
Example 2:almost all of us have some mistakes in our lives. but some mistakes we commit at childhood and they keep hurting us very long times . i have some mistakes but one of my mistake i can not forgive myself until now even after 30 years .
i was some 8-9 years old . my mom send me to bahwalpur a city nearby to bring her Aunty (sister of her father). i happily went there as i was always been sent by family for such works . they just inform me the location and by asking 2-3 guys i reached . she welcome me we have good day then evening she get ready to come with me . suddenly she said she have 2 students of her son what they will eat and how they will sleep alone . she went mosque nearby and bring those two guys too . i still remember one was fair skin fat guy and another dark skin thin with one arm disabled . it seem his arm was dried by some sickness. i did not liked that guy because of his disability . we reached our home at early night and my mom make some good food rice and meat as we have culture . when my mom distribute food she told me to eat with those two guys . i refused and i said no i don't wanna eat with them . she asked why ? i said that guy have bad arm my mom really hurt she shouted me and send me upper portion for sleep without food and i leave . i still feel how bad that guy may think when i refuse to eat with him i was stupid a disable person need our kindness . i left pakistan and return and left again but can not find that poor guy so i can eat with him and apology from him .i wish i meet him one day and apology from him for my behavior of that night . he was poor student from some village whom was living and studding there with aunty of my mom she is dead now . hope one day i meet son of that aunty and ask him about that guy.whenever i remember that day my head go down to shame .
A secret incident nobody else in the family knew:
My elder niece was an infant. Her back had yet to develop strength to sit erect. So the infant couldn't sit unsupported. I once made her sit by holding her abdomen. Playfully or to check whether she could sit without help, I released the grip. The infirm infantile body 'collapsed'. It means she fell on her back. The infant cried due to impact. Her back was safe but I wonder how much the incident affected her head. Even if nothing happened to her head, the act is unforgivable because it was dangerous and only luck saved her head.
This is a very SERIOUS matter.
Nobody else does such stunts on an infant. What's wrong with above type of people?