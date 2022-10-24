Deeply saddened by Arshad Sharif's death in Kenya: ISPR Deeply saddened by Arshad Sharif's death in Kenya: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya.In a condolence statement on Monday, ISPR prayed for the departed soul and his family.“May Allah raise the ranks of Arshad Sharif and grant patience to the family members of the deceased in this hour of sorrow,” stated ISPR.It is pertinent to mention here that senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif died last night in Kenya after being shot in the head. This has been confirmed by the Kenyan police.