What's new

Deeply saddened by Arshad Sharif's death in Kenya: ISPR

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,724
20
27,234
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1666603262848.png

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

In a condolence statement on Monday, ISPR prayed for the departed soul and his family.

“May Allah raise the ranks of Arshad Sharif and grant patience to the family members of the deceased in this hour of sorrow,” stated ISPR.

It is pertinent to mention here that senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif died last night in Kenya after being shot in the head. This has been confirmed by the Kenyan police.
dunyanews.tv

Deeply saddened by Arshad Sharif's death in Kenya: ISPR

Deeply saddened by Arshad Sharif's death in Kenya: ISPR
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ARY News ‘parts ways’ with journalist Arshad Sharif
Replies
10
Views
377
Olympus81
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Smear campaign: Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Salman Iqbal, Arshad Sharif
Replies
0
Views
91
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
Pak Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statement about the senior leadership of Pakistan Army by Chairman PTI: ISPR
12 13 14 15 16 17
Replies
243
Views
8K
nahtanbob
N
ghazi52
The sun shines upon the House of Sharif
Replies
3
Views
173
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Judge Arshad Malik case: FIA serves notice to Nadeem Malik
Replies
1
Views
460
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom