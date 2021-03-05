What's new

Deep PPP & PMLN, PDM Plan to finish Military Establishment Power Role | Politicans accuse Army, ISI & Civil Officers | Democracy is the Best Revenge

Deep PPP & PMLN, PDM Plan to finish Military Establishment Power Role|Politicans accuse Army, ISI & Civil Officers |Democracy is the Best Revenge

PPP Slogan: Democracy is Best Revenge: Zardari/Bilawal Bhutto slogans rise again against Army, ISI and like minded Establishment civilian men and women officers | PDM Corrupt Politicans last out at

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1367109480446627840

Asif Ali Zardari lashed out at Army:


Today the accusations begin again against Military Establishment, PPP & PMLN hand in hand up-to destroy Military Establishment:

Nawaz Shariff, PMLN party :

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1367520469633675272


Bring back Presidential Form of Government!
 
Kind of makes all those people who keep crying about a all powerful establishment look kind of dumb and stupid
What kind of establishment would allow such weakness to permeate the state with these dynasties and corrupt snakes left with so much power?

It's nonsensical, if anything our situation forces our military to work with the shit our society keeps building up as its leaders

It's moronic when people keep going establishment establishment when it's our own people's Jahilat that's leads us to this situation


In what country can scum like Zardari and sharifs hold so much power
 
this is never going to happen. these guys are imploding.
Shocked to hear that PPP and PMLN leaders went to UK and went on to ask help from British Government, MI6 to stop Pakistan Military Establishment, stop Imran Khan, India is in it all. Deep plan against IK, Pakistan patriots, Army men to weaken, economically weak and destroyed Pakistan.

UK, India, Israel all in hand to support corrupt leader, politicians of PPP, PMLN, & MQM etc to come to power again for a final nail in coffin in Military, Pakistan nationalists, PTI etc etc - plan eventually for a weak destroyed, economically lost Pakistan!!!
 
AsianLion said:
Shocked to hear that PPP and PMLN leaders went to UK and went on to ask help from British Government, MI6 to stop Pakistan Military Establishment, stop Imran Khan, India is in it all. Deep plan against IK, Pakistan patriots, Army men to weaken, economically weak and destroyed Pakistan.

UK, India, Israel all in hand to support corrupt leader, politicians of PPP, PMLN, & MQM etc to come to power again for a final nail in coffin in Military, Pakistan nationalists, PTI etc etc - eventually a weak destroyed, economically destroyed Pakistan!!!
a youtuber said Imran Khan is planning on proposing presidential system if he wins the vote of confidence. maybe that is why PMLN and PPP are crying so much now.

 
This is PMLN Ishaq Dar supported by British Establishment to accuse & weaken Army, ISI and any civilian supporters known as "Pakistani Establishment" :


English version:


www.facebook.com

Pakistan Defence on Facebook Watch

Full interview of former finance Minister Ishaq Dar with Stephen Sackur at BBC Hard Talk.
www.facebook.com

a youtuber said Imran Khan is planning on proposing presidential system if he wins the vote of confidence. maybe that is why PMLN and PPP are crying so much now.
I wish this happens Presidential Form of Government will turn around Pakistan for good, it is the best decision if it ever happens, this is what PMLN & PPPP does not want.
 
