Deep PPP & PMLN, PDM Plan to finish Military Establishment Power Role | Politicans accuse Army, ISI & Civil Officers | Democracy is the Best Revenge

Kind of makes all those people who keep crying about a all powerful establishment look kind of dumb and stupid

What kind of establishment would allow such weakness to permeate the state with these dynasties and corrupt snakes left with so much power?



It's nonsensical, if anything our situation forces our military to work with the shit our society keeps building up as its leaders



It's moronic when people keep going establishment establishment when it's our own people's Jahilat that's leads us to this situation





In what country can scum like Zardari and sharifs hold so much power