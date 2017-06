An unmanned Iranian drone allegedly on a spying mission was shot down by a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) JF-17 Thunder fighter jet in Balochistan's Panjgur area, official sources confirmed toon Tuesday.The officials said the unmanned aircraft was shot down by a JF-17 in the Parom area of Panjgur district after it ventured "deep inside Pakistani airspace" on a spying mission.They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media.Security forces took custody of the debris after discovering the wreckage on Monday, but it is still unclear when the drone was shot down.Security was tightened in the area following the incident. The PAF has declined to comment on the matter.This is the second Iranian drone to have been reported shot down in 24 hours after US-coalition forces confirmed that they had downed an Iranian-made drone operated by pro-regime forces in southern Syria early Tuesday.Iran's army chief recently warned that Tehran would strike 'militant safe havens' inside Pakistan ─ remarks that drew a strong protest from Islamabad ─ after 10 Iranian border guards were killed by militants allegedly from across the border earlier this year.