Some of the establishment.Simple, all establishment will try to grab as much interest as possible in every countries throughout human history. It can be a political group, or intellectual elites, or clergies, or super rich.The political structure of US is one of the best bed to breed those interest group. The so called one man one vote is easy to manipulate, many Americans are mostly brainwashed either by liberal or conservatives. The so called tripartite political system give interest group enough leverage to play against ordinary Americans. The so called democracy became vetocracy. The so called freedom of speech became conspiracy and propaganda colosseum. The so called uncensored media are corrupted and consolidated by a few companies.