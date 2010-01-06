What's new

Dedicated to our Father | M.A Jinnah

Written by:slav defence

The Mughal ruled for three centuries and their impact was global.they were super power of their age.
The very word 'Mughal' is now used in english for someone very powerful.Muslim culture was rich and recognizable. They made buildings like Taj Mehal,one of the wonders of the world.
It was the great time for muslims,Tolerence of art and culture,man and women both could read and right.
But when in 1987 when the uprisings in Dehli against the British failed,the Muslims clearly lost their remaning rule.They lost their social status,everything they owned.
At this critical hour,Maulana Muhammad Ali and Maulana Shaulkat Ali Jauher,legends,thinker of the nation like Dr.Allama Iqbal wake up the sleepy spirit of Muslims and under the leader ship of Mr.Jinnah,we achieved our goal.
Pakistan is our dearest homeland,as Pakistani we are facing a lot of challenges that is: poverty,terrorism,corruption etc
Inshallah if we have our faith on ALLAH,then we will successfully overcome our issues by resolving our problems with great sincerity and dedication

I dedicate this Thread to Mr.Jinnah.....Evreything about Mr.Jinnah will be discussed here,what he likes,what he dislikes.How he worked.Please co-operate with me and avoid derailing this thread.

The Quid e Azam and Gandhi talking to pressmen in 1944
The British had been watching with anxiety the progress of the Gandhi-Jinnah talks and were making plans to meet the situation if the Congress and the League arrived at an agreement. The failure of these talks spurred the Viceroy to make renewed efforts to break the political deadlock in India.
 
The eminent British historian, H.V Hodson, while describing the personality of Quaid-i-Azam in his book, The Great Divide said , Of all the personalities in the great drama of Indias rebirth to independence, Mohammad Ali Jinnah was at once was the most enigmatic and the most important -it is barely conceivable -that a new nation State of Pakistan would have been created, but for the personality and leadership of one man, Mr. Jinnah. Indeed, Mr Jinnah, was as great as a lawyer, once great as a Congressman, great as a leader of Muslims, great as a world politician and diplomat, and greatest of all as a man of action. His sudden death, soon after Pakistan came into being, indeed, was a great loss to Pakistan, while the world lost a greatest statesman.
 
Quaid-e-Azam M.A. Jinnah launches an industrial concern in Karachi, 1948
Danish_Mir said:
The eminent British historian, H.V Hodson, while describing the personality of Quaid-i-Azam in his book, 'The Great Divide' said , "Of all the personalities in the great drama of India's rebirth to independence, Mohammad Ali Jinnah was at once was the most enigmatic and the most important —-it is barely conceivable —-that a new nation State of Pakistan would have been created, but for the personality and leadership of one man, Mr. Jinnah." Indeed, Mr Jinnah, "was as great as a lawyer, once great as a Congressman, great as a leader of Muslims, great as a world politician and diplomat, and greatest of all as a man of action." His sudden death, soon after Pakistan came into being, indeed, was a great loss to Pakistan, while the world lost a greatest statesman.
Excellent post..Mr.Jinnah forbid his doctor to reveal news about his health condition,because he was well aware of consequences the Muslims of sub-continent may face.
 
Quaid-e-Azam at the Afgan Border (1935)
Quaid-e-Azam receiving a rifle from a tribal chief
As a gesture of goodwill, tribal leaders presenting a goat to the Quaid
Pakistan is for everyone....here are some pictures especially uploaded for KPK and Pashtoons and people of tribal areas to remind them that Pakistan is for everyone..
 
