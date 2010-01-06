Dedicated to our Father | M.A Jinnah

Written by:slav defence



The Mughal ruled for three centuries and their impact was global.they were super power of their age.

The very word 'Mughal' is now used in english for someone very powerful.Muslim culture was rich and recognizable. They made buildings like Taj Mehal,one of the wonders of the world.

It was the great time for muslims,Tolerence of art and culture,man and women both could read and right.

But when in 1987 when the uprisings in Dehli against the British failed,the Muslims clearly lost their remaning rule.They lost their social status,everything they owned.

At this critical hour,Maulana Muhammad Ali and Maulana Shaulkat Ali Jauher,legends,thinker of the nation like Dr.Allama Iqbal wake up the sleepy spirit of Muslims and under the leader ship of Mr.Jinnah,we achieved our goal.

Pakistan is our dearest homeland,as Pakistani we are facing a lot of challenges that is: poverty,terrorism,corruption etc

Inshallah if we have our faith on ALLAH,then we will successfully overcome our issues by resolving our problems with great sincerity and dedication



I dedicate this Thread to Mr.Jinnah.....Evreything about Mr.Jinnah will be discussed here,what he likes,what he dislikes.How he worked.Please co-operate with me and avoid derailing this thread.



Regards,

Slav defence



