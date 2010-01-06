Dedicated to our Father | M.A Jinnah

DESERT FIGHTER
ELITE MEMBER
- Jan 1, 2010
- 45,880
- 91
- Country
-
- Location
-
Rare Multimedia reguarding FATHER OF THE NATION THE GREAT QUAID E AZAM MUHAMMAD ALI JINNAH
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Soch | A song dedicated to our father, Jinnah.
|General Photos & Multimedia
|1
|I dedicate this Pakistan Day to my grandfather, a PoW, and my father, a war veteran
|Social & Current Events
|0
|Huawei Recognizes Dr. Erdal Arikan, the Father of Polar Codes, for his Dedication to Basic Research
|Turkish Defence Forum
|1
|Beacon Pharma sets up dedicated antibiotic plant for 30 Million USD
|Bangladesh Defence Forum
|2
|Ka-52K. World's first dedicated carrier attack helicopter which has folding rotors and wings.
|Naval Warfare
|26
|Dedicated to the gems of wisdom from fuhrer Modi
|Central & South Asia
|5
|South Korea’s first dedicated MilSat nears launch
|China & Far East
|0
|Installation of memorial plaque dedicated to Su-25 pilot Roman Filipov in Idlib captured from rebels
|Middle East & Africa
|0
|Dedicated Submarine Platform for EW Upon Enemy Fleet
|Pakistan Navy
|10
|Dedicated to Heroes of Kashmir wars.
|Kashmir War
|0