India's Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC) Project is known to be one of world’s largest and most complex rail projects. Alstom is proud to have partnered DFCCIL to deliver the project in record time. Our scope of work included Signalling & Telecom systems, Civil works and Electrification along 351 kms on Eastern DFC. This is one of India’s first complete Integrated systems Project in the railways sector.