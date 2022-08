Zoophiles believe it’s acceptable to be sexually intimate with an animal, and want the LGTBQ+ rainbow movement to add a Z to its name.Under the German animal protection law, it is illegal to engage in sexual activity with any animal, however organizers of the Zoophilia Pride March say they are planning to pressure the government to change the law by gaining the support of the mainstream majority.In an interview disseminated on the internet by RUPTLY, one of the Zoophilia pride marchers defended the concept of sexual relationships with animals. According to the pride marcher, sex with animals should be decriminalized becauseThe protester also brought his dog to the march toand told the interviewer that the first dog he had a sexual relationship with was male, however he is currently in a relationship with aZoophiles are not confined to Germany. We have them in the United States too.Toggle is from Pennsylvania, and he wanted to put on record that he was happy to be interviewed due to his dissatisfaction at how zoophiles are portrayed in the media. Speaking to RT, Toggle said he believes zoophiles cannot be excluded from the Pride movement, no matter what people say.Toggle said Toggle is attracted to male dogs, boars, stallions, and mares, although he is not ‘zoo-exclusive’, and is also attracted to humans.While to many the idea of having sex with animals is unthinkable, Toggle explained,The major reason so many are adamant they don’t want zoophiles at Pride concerns the issue of consent. Some think it’s equivalent to child abuse, where dominance is imposed on a weaker party.But Toggle countered,However, Toggle did not explain how it was understood that consent had been granted, or how that is even possible.