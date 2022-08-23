‘Decriminalize Sex With Animals’: Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI

German zoophiles have taken to the streets in protest against laws that forbid sex with animals. According to the protesters, German citizens should have the right to engage in sexual relationships with animals including pet dogs.
Zoophiles believe it’s acceptable to be sexually intimate with an animal, and want the LGTBQ+ rainbow movement to add a Z to its name.
Under the German animal protection law, it is illegal to engage in sexual activity with any animal, however organizers of the Zoophilia Pride March say they are planning to pressure the government to change the law by gaining the support of the mainstream majority.
In an interview disseminated on the internet by RUPTLY, one of the Zoophilia pride marchers defended the concept of sexual relationships with animals. According to the pride marcher, sex with animals should be decriminalized because “it is much easier to build a relationship with animals than humans.”
The protester also brought his dog to the march to “share the love” and told the interviewer that the first dog he had a sexual relationship with was male, however he is currently in a relationship with a “German Shepherd bitch.”
Zoophiles are not confined to Germany. We have them in the United States too.
Toggle is from Pennsylvania, and he wanted to put on record that he was happy to be interviewed due to his dissatisfaction at how zoophiles are portrayed in the media. Speaking to RT, Toggle said he believes zoophiles cannot be excluded from the Pride movement, no matter what people say.
Toggle said, “Zoophiles are quintessentially queer. But if you think Pride is a social event that you can be uninvited from, you misunderstand it on a fundamental level. Pride is a protest. Pride is about defiance against a society that doesn’t want you to exist.
“Some people may have forgotten that, but I haven’t. So, people can say things on Twitter like, ‘Zoophiles aren’t welcome at Pride’, but they can’t stop us from participating. Pride isn’t something other people can take away from you unless you let them.”
Toggle is attracted to male dogs, boars, stallions, and mares, although he is not ‘zoo-exclusive’, and is also attracted to humans.
While to many the idea of having sex with animals is unthinkable, Toggle explained, “People think our relationships with animals are exclusively sexual, but just like heterosexuality and homosexuality, our relationships are multifaceted. Sex is a very small part of our interactions with animals, and in fact, there are many zoophiles who don’t have sex with animals at all. I think a defining part of our existence is a profound respect for non-human people, and a desire to make the world a better place for them.
“This is why many zoophiles spend time engaged in animal rights activism and orient their lives around working with animals. We love them, and we want to enrich their lives.”
The major reason so many are adamant they don’t want zoophiles at Pride concerns the issue of consent. Some think it’s equivalent to child abuse, where dominance is imposed on a weaker party.
But Toggle countered, “Consent is incredibly important to us ‘zoos’ – more so to us than to non-zoos, who, I think it’s fair to say, have rarely ever considered whether or not animals consent to anything they put them through day to day.
“The zoos I know value autonomy for their animal partners. We give them the freedom to make their own choices whenever possible, and we respect those choices. For most people who raise the alarm about consent, it’s merely a diversion from their actual objection: disgust. And considering that the same people who scream that animals can’t consent also send us pictures of horse meat and videos of dogs being murdered with shovels in order to mock us and break our spirit, I’d say that it’s never actually about concern for animal welfare.”
However, Toggle did not explain how it was understood that consent had been granted, or how that is even possible.
https://newspunch.com/decriminalize...ride-marchers-demand-lgbtqi-movement-add-a-z/