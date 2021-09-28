Decrease in Average Height of Adults in India Alarming: Study

Stunted Growth, Wikipedia:

"It is a primary manifestation of malnutrition (or more precisely undernutrition) and recurrent infections, such as diarrhea and helminthiasis, in early childhood and even before birth, due to malnutrition during fetal development brought on by a malnourished mother...Once established, stunting and its effects typically become permanent. Stunted children may never regain the height lost as a result of stunting, and most children will never gain the corresponding body weight. Living in an environment where many people defecate in the open due to lack of sanitation, is an important cause of stunted growth in children, for example in India.[3]"



Afghanistan is one of the countries affected by severe stunting too. Combine it with vegetarianism which lacks in essential nutrients, then it is no mystery that stunting became a genetical problem. The more Hindus emphasize Hindutva the more stunted they will become. Humans are naturally omnivore.