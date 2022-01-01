Decoupling who? China’s foreign trade expected to exceed $6 trillion in 2021!

China remains the world’s LARGEST TRADER with its total imports and exports of goods It is expected to reach a new high of 6 trillion USD in 2021 despite the pandemic and sanctions， which will see an over 20 percent increase from 2020, rises by 1.3 trillion USD The increase in export of goods contributed 27.8 percent to China’s GDP growth, and a 14.1 percent to global export trade in the first three quarters of 2021 The whole structure of China’s trade presents new characteristics Emerging markets play a more pivotal role China’s exports to such markets account for 49.5 percent of the total exports in first 11 months Modern manufactures exports surge with exports of machinery and electronic products accounting for 59 percent of national total Exports of electric passenger cars increased by 2.5 times Cross-border e-commerce and trade service sector play a more important role Along with the expansion, 184,000 foreign trade operators newly set up in 2021which made an outstanding contribution to China's employment Facing the uncertainties and challenges next year, China has rolled out some new plans - To set up a big data business platform for trade forecasting, early-warning and evaluating To designate more pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce And spare no effort to ensure a stable and smooth supply chain Last but not least, China vows to take RCEP as a major chance promote the high-quality development of foreign trade Editor: Bonnie