Decoupling from the West and winning the long game: Former Australia’s ambassador to China​

A view is now entrenched that the US is determined to provoke conflict over Taiwan. Ironically, that could make conflict even less likely as the Chinese leadership will not allow themselves to be drawn into a suicidal action. Instead, the strategy will likely be bellicose language while building national resilience and self-reliance based on outcompeting the US economically and winning the long game.



In these circumstances, the Australian Government will come under even more pressure from the US to join in provoking China. The US’ campaign of interference in Australia is well-oiled. It has just been ramped up with SMH’s Red Threat series published this week.