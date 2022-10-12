What's new

Decoupling from China ‘the wrong answer’, says German leader

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is reportedly planning a trip to Beijing early next month, said decoupling from China would be the wrong path as the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties on Tuesday.


Scholz plans to travel to China around November 3-4 for the first time since taking office in December, according to Bloomberg and Politico, which would make him the first Group of 7


Pending official confirmation from Beijing and Berlin, he is also expected to become the first Western leader to meet President Xi Jinping after the Chinese leader secures his norm-breaking third term in office at the Communist Party’s national congress, which starts on Sunday.
Welcome the German Chancellor to visit China. China and Germany share the same position in building a more equal and multipolar world.
 
Must be some heavy pressure from business corporate to make him say such words. And this PM still cant lash some fanatic for sending German warship to SCS to provoke!
 
Must be some heavy pressure from business corporate to make him say such words. And this PM still cant lash some fanatic for sending German warship to SCS to provoke!
He's just a Biden puppet. Probably got his dirty secrets in NSA hand and had to oblige to American but not Germans' needs.
 
BASF invests $10 billion in China.​

BASF invests $10 billion in China. What does this mean? - ECHEMI.com

With its status as a “world factory”, China continues to attract foreign investment, not only because it has a complete industrial chain, but more importantly, the market is huge.
German companies pour more investment in China, as ‘decoupling’ hype wanes
German companies pour more investment in China, as ‘decoupling’ hype wanes - Global Times

Must be some heavy pressure from business corporate to make him say such words. And this PM still cant lash some fanatic for sending German warship to SCS to provoke!
Chinese saying.
碰到人说人话。碰到鬼说鬼话。

Bump into human speak human language. Bump into demon speak the demon language.
 
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is reportedly planning a trip to Beijing early next month, said decoupling from China would be the wrong path as the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties on Tuesday.


Scholz plans to travel to China around November 3-4 for the first time since taking office in December, according to Bloomberg and Politico, which would make him the first Group of 7


Pending official confirmation from Beijing and Berlin, he is also expected to become the first Western leader to meet President Xi Jinping after the Chinese leader secures his norm-breaking third term in office at the Communist Party’s national congress, which starts on Sunday.
Welcome the German Chancellor to visit China. China and Germany share the same position in building a more equal and multipolar world.
Just double talk common amongst western politicians. One shouldn't be concerned with what these bumbling fools would say. The economic reality is there that would make decouple suicidal for Germany.
 

