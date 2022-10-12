Decoupling from China ‘the wrong answer’, says German leader

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is reportedly planning a trip to Beijing early next month, said decoupling from China would be the wrong path as the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties on Tuesday.
Scholz plans to travel to China around November 3-4 for the first time since taking office in December, according to Bloomberg and Politico, which would make him the first Group of 7
Pending official confirmation from Beijing and Berlin, he is also expected to become the first Western leader to meet President Xi Jinping after the Chinese leader secures his norm-breaking third term in office at the Communist Party’s national congress, which starts on Sunday.
