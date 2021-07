huckyang said: Why the Declining Marriage Rate Affects Everyone Families are the building blocks of civilization. They are personal relationships, but they greatly shape and serve the public good. Strong families make for strong communities. Conversely, family breakdown harms society as a whole. That’s why America’s declining marriage rate is a real... Click to expand...

US people are fcuking over sex, and just dont get married. Even if they get married they cheat and got divorce. Almost everyone marry non virgin.BTW whose wife here is virgin?