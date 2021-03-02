Declassified footage shows Iran rain down missiles on US airbase

The Pentagon has declassified drone footage showing an American airbase in Iraq taking a missile pounding after the Iranian military decided to enact revenge for the assassination ofThe footage was captured on January 8, 2020 by an American drone buzzing over the base, some five days after Soleimani was killed in a US air raid nearthat was ordered by then-president Donald Trump.In total, at least 11 Qaim missiles were fired atin the Iranian counterattack, according to the defense secretary at the time,. While no US troops were killed in the strikes, 110 service personnel were ultimately diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries due to their proximity to the blasts.