A very wise decision.



Concrete steps are needed to realise this noble goal.



For too long they have suffered at the hands minority appeasing politicians.



For too long the Sons of the Cow have been oppressed by minorities, seculars and liberals. These anti-indian elements have corrupted the indian culture. The indianness is clearly threatened by these freeloaders.



With pure hindu state they can finally realise their true potential and achieve massive development in shortest time.



With such purity past glories can be regained, destroyed temples can be rebuilt...sacred knowledge can be freely taught in schools....





Puzzling, however, is the fact that the social-welfare organisations in this moot did not include SL, BD, Bhutan in their Hindu statehood desires. Why?



Anyhow, let us all wish the devout Sons of the Cow very best to achieve their goals and be finally free to make india a pure hindu state!

