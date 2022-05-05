What's new

Decision made to bring Farah Khan back from Dubai for corruption investigations

Google translation below.
The government has decided to bring Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi, a close friend of former First Lady Bashari Bibi, from Dubai to Pakistan.

According to Express News, the government has decided to bring back Farhat Princess alias Farah Gogi, a close friend of former First Lady Bushra Bibi and facing corruption charges, from Dubai to Pakistan. Played the role of frontman and to find out the facts from him in this regard, his presence is necessary for the investigation of the allegations against Farah Gogi. Sources said that legal action has been initiated to bring Farah Gogi back from Dubai.
On the other hand, sources said that the government has also decided to get the bank account details of four employees of the PTI Central Secretariat. These employees include Tahir Iqbal, Mohammad Noman Afzal, Mohammad Arshad and Mohammad Rafiq. Records are being obtained of the amounts deposited in the private accounts of the employees from 2008 to 2022, and records of huge sums of money coming into their private accounts are being sought from the SBP, while arrests in the light of evidence. Will also come into play.

According to sources, former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi's record of foreign funding for 9 years from 2013 to 2022 has also been sought. Has provided records for the period 2008-9 to 2012-13, however, sources said that after this period, PTI has received even more and huge amount of illegal funds, the record will show that Imran Khan During the sit-in, forensic examination of records will be conducted by independent auditors for how much money, and the FIA and FBR will take action by obtaining records at their respective levels.
On the other hand, the sources also said that the government has decided to write a letter to the World Bank for the record of secret international bank accounts of PTI and Imran Khan Niazi. Sources said that the data exchange agreement was signed during the tenure of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, under which the FBR has the legal authority to obtain records from the World Bank, and action will be taken under this agreement. The Government will obtain records of other foreign bank accounts, including those of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, Finland, Norway, New Zealand, and Australia.

Sources said that the government has also decided to scrutinize the statements and income of former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi.
 
patwaris are desperate to get anything against IK, i am really enjoying their frustration. Imagine as daddoo charger said when you convert a BMW x5 to armoured vehicle it becomes X6, even BMW itself would be surprised to hear that, what IQ level this daddoo charger and her compatriots have.
 
There is no video yet. Why PTI is worried?

It is good they are teaching people about deepfakes since they were using it. PTI is mostly active on internet doing these cheap things. Now to hide some maybe real video they are teaching about deep fakes. Chalo koi tou acha kaam kiya.
 
First lady's close friend Farah Khan's land grab case comes to light

NAB approves probe against Farah Khan

So a convicted criminal won't come back from london,
and another convicted criminal won't do her time,

but they want to fly back Farah for "investigation"

Death of justice !
INQALAB Zindabad,
 
let her come back and face the charges, get cleared and slap on the face of opponents, not so long back PTI ministers themselves were on media saying / claiming they don't know anything about this Farha person and now all of a sudden IK decides to dedicate a chunk of time of a press conference on her, i don't understand why PTI or IK himself is so concerned about this person so much all of a sudden, daal mai KIA kala hai?
 
A few questions? What was her governmental position during the PTI administration? Will it be investigated by the PML_N Approved which has recently appointed FIA staff? what Time of the Night or weekend kangaroo courts will open to provide a speedy justice?
 

