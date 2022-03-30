Decided to hold a plebiscite for the annexation of South Ossetia to Russia, on April 10, 2022.

South Ossetia to finalize preparations for accession to Russia after Apr 10 - official​

South Ossetia to ‘take legal steps’ towards annexation by Russia The statement from President Anatoly Bibilov came as he fights for re-election and as South Ossetian soldiers in Russia’s military attack Ukraine.

Russia began to annex satellite puppet statelets one by one, which were created by military intervention and which do not have international/UN recognition.Georgian media is giving it as breaking news right now and there is great angry and anxiety. Russia is expanding its physical borders from Abazia/Osetia (Georgia) to Transnistria (Moldova)/Odessa.Russian expansionism shown that all security mechanisms in the world, especially the UNSC, and all principle frameworks, especially the principle of the immutability of borders, are illusions. All the states that can afford it will follow this path which paved by Russia.TASS statement:"All the legal procedures will be completed after the presidential election," Dina Gassiyeva saidTSKHINVAL, March 30. /TASS/. All legal procedures related to South Ossetia’s accession to Russia will be completed after a presidential election scheduled for April 10, Spokesperson for the South Ossetian president Dina Gassiyeva told TASS."All legal procedures will be completed after the presidential election," she said.Earlier on Wednesday, South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov announced plans to take legal steps to make sure that the republic would join Russia in the near future.Russia recognized the sovereignty of South Ossetia and Abkhazia on August 26, 2008, following Georgia’s armed aggression. Russia’s leadership has repeatedly stated that the recognition reflects the current reality and is not subject to review. However, Tbilisi refuses to recognize the two republics.GeorgiaBlack Sea