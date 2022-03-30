What's new

Decided to hold a plebiscite for the annexation of South Ossetia to Russia, on April 10, 2022.

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
5,135
22
13,347
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Russia began to annex satellite puppet statelets one by one, which were created by military intervention and which do not have international/UN recognition.

Georgian media is giving it as breaking news right now and there is great angry and anxiety. Russia is expanding its physical borders from Abazia/Osetia (Georgia) to Transnistria (Moldova)/Odessa.

Russian expansionism shown that all security mechanisms in the world, especially the UNSC, and all principle frameworks, especially the principle of the immutability of borders, are illusions. All the states that can afford it will follow this path which paved by Russia.

TASS statement:

South Ossetia to finalize preparations for accession to Russia after Apr 10 - official​

"All the legal procedures will be completed after the presidential election," Dina Gassiyeva said

TSKHINVAL, March 30. /TASS/. All legal procedures related to South Ossetia’s accession to Russia will be completed after a presidential election scheduled for April 10, Spokesperson for the South Ossetian president Dina Gassiyeva told TASS.
"All legal procedures will be completed after the presidential election," she said.
Earlier on Wednesday, South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov announced plans to take legal steps to make sure that the republic would join Russia in the near future.
Russia recognized the sovereignty of South Ossetia and Abkhazia on August 26, 2008, following Georgia’s armed aggression. Russia’s leadership has repeatedly stated that the recognition reflects the current reality and is not subject to review. However, Tbilisi refuses to recognize the two republics.


oc-media.org

South Ossetia to ‘take legal steps’ towards annexation by Russia

The statement from President Anatoly Bibilov came as he fights for re-election and as South Ossetian soldiers in Russia’s military attack Ukraine.
oc-media.org oc-media.org

Georgia
FPIWaxjXIAk9eaG

Black Sea
Eyey9C9XEAYGf2s
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
5,471
-1
9,895
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
dBSPL said:
Russia began to annex satellite puppet statelets one by one, which were created by military intervention and which do not have international/UN recognition.

Georgian media is giving it as breaking news right now and there is great angry and anxiety. Russia is expanding its physical borders from Abazia/Osetia (Georgia) to Transnistria (Moldova)/Odessa.

Russian expansionism shown that all security mechanisms in the world, especially the UNSC, and all principle frameworks, especially the principle of the immutability of borders, are illusions. All the states that can afford it will follow this path which paved by Russia.

TASS statement:

South Ossetia to finalize preparations for accession to Russia after Apr 10 - official​

"All the legal procedures will be completed after the presidential election," Dina Gassiyeva said

TSKHINVAL, March 30. /TASS/. All legal procedures related to South Ossetia’s accession to Russia will be completed after a presidential election scheduled for April 10, Spokesperson for the South Ossetian president Dina Gassiyeva told TASS.
"All legal procedures will be completed after the presidential election," she said.
Earlier on Wednesday, South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov announced plans to take legal steps to make sure that the republic would join Russia in the near future.
Russia recognized the sovereignty of South Ossetia and Abkhazia on August 26, 2008, following Georgia’s armed aggression. Russia’s leadership has repeatedly stated that the recognition reflects the current reality and is not subject to review. However, Tbilisi refuses to recognize the two republics.


oc-media.org

South Ossetia to ‘take legal steps’ towards annexation by Russia

The statement from President Anatoly Bibilov came as he fights for re-election and as South Ossetian soldiers in Russia’s military attack Ukraine.
oc-media.org oc-media.org

Georgia
FPIWaxjXIAk9eaG

Black Sea
Eyey9C9XEAYGf2s
Click to expand...

When did UNSC ever matter, the US & Co., went about bombing runs in the ME and topple other governments collectively. I'm not losing sleep what's happening in Europe.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Piotr
Russia supports sovereignty of neighbors, was forced to make exception for Ukraine — Putin
Replies
0
Views
211
Piotr
Piotr
Titanium100
Russia’s steps towards “economic integration” of separatist-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine are deeply troubling Kiev
Replies
1
Views
436
Battlion25
Battlion25
Battlion25
Russia reacts to US Congress bid to de-legitimize a future Putin presidency - Unrecognizing him if he wins in 2024
Replies
1
Views
286
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
peagle
Russia Plans to Cut Ukraine in 2 Pieces
Replies
7
Views
583
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
dBSPL
German companies delivered military usable goods to Russia in 2020 with a total value of €366 million
Replies
4
Views
380
Tshering22
Tshering22

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom