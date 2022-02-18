Decades-long study in Bangladesh shows how access to family planning shapes lives

Homo Sapiens said: Today, she notes, Bangladesh as a whole is undoubtedly healthier: Life expectancy is 72 years, up from 47. Infant mortality has declined to 2.6 percent. And nearly 100 percent of children complete primary school.



Family planning, while not a silver bullet, played no small role, she says.

At 81, she has no plans to retire anytime soon.



She intends to return to Bangladesh for more research when possible.

Homo Sapiens said: "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once wrote that a woman's ability to realize her full potential is intimately connected to her ability to control her reproductive life," Menken says. "This study provides solid evidence to back up that statement."

A sincere vote of Thanks to Dr. Menken, whose sometimes Thankless efforts helped in immense measure to reduce the fertility rate in Bangladesh and the introduction/persistence of contraception efforts directed at Bangladeshi women, helping to reduce neonatal problems and improvements in reproductive health.People like her who helped like this are the reason we boast the most enviable Human Development and health statistics numbers in all of South Asia today.We should make her a distinguished honorary citizen of Bangladesh. Kudos!Absolutely. Agreed 100% !