What's new

Debunking two myths – “China stole American jobs” and “America built China.”

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

BANNED
Nov 4, 2011
38,653
1
74,461
Country
China
Location
China
Debunking two myths – “China stole American jobs” and “America built China.”
China succeeded by emulating the proven paths of other Asian Tigers, which relied on investment, manufacturing, and exports to build their nations.

By Chris Kanthan

June 4, 2021

Screen-Shot-2021-06-03-at-8.49.43-PM.png



We live in a highly connected and interdependent world, where no country can achieve progress on its own. While developing countries rely on rich countries for technology, the rich countries depend on poorer nations for labor, natural resources, consumers, and bright immigrants. Nationalistic Republicans forget this symbiotic relationship, especially when it comes to China. The two enduring and endlessly repeated myths are that China is uniquely guilty of stealing American jobs and that America built China. Let’s quickly analyze the raw facts.

Loss of Manufacturing Jobs
First, the number of manufacturing jobs as a percentage of all jobs have been decreasing since the 1940s, as the chart below shows.

qKYXnBtKFTKF18aQspYsrd60fuXHShiMRclZYe30JE2wqLRqbTj0EpgAd3L67Af10H4Id_94wWIzTRBO4tKr5WX2oVYdrymqi77UmfDtlhnlFE19xQ99hEVyC8fn0ijXeuSPqaA


The inexorable decline in manufacturing was first due to automation from 1945-1975 and then due to additional pressure from outsourcing to developing nations. Thus, manufacturing’s share declined from 38% in the 1940s to 20% in 1980 when U.S. corporations started accelerating offshoring of low-end manufacturing such as those related to textiles, shoes, and toys. By the time China joined the WTO in 2001, U.S. manufacturing of employment had already been further halved to about 12%. Then over the next two decades, it declined by only an additional three percentage points. Even the U.S. government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics acknowledges that only one-fourth of jobs lost in the last two decades in the U.S. can be ascribed to China.

So, Why Does China Get all the Blame?
Simple. It’s because there was a vast consolidation of manufacturing in Asia. After China joined the WTO, many multinational corporations moved their factories from places like Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand etc. into China, where labor was relatively much cheaper. It was simply a matter of cost-efficiency. Thus, while Americans used to see names of numerous countries on the imported products before, now they just saw “Made in China” dominate the labels. This made China look like a bigger problem.

As economist Yukon Huang points out, Asia’s share of U.S. imports has remained pretty much the same. The only difference was the shuffling of factories within Asia. I created the chart below with data from U.S. government’s data about U.S. trade with Asia and U.S. total trade. The chart shows how Asia’s share of total U.S. imports has remained pretty much constant over the last two decades.

B1Tnmxny6LWP0Ad34zUr2mSkorfP4VXhYEpWXYUADVeLt-pLofy7itsnACWk1lqUnjvPyeXOL9m9-Yhu4eoC-zzbNVLNAzDAiXFyDcf93l8E_1dMRkaz9KtqIb4ehtxl32VpygM



Therefore, if we had kept importing from ten different Asian countries, nobody would be blaming China, and there won’t be sensational books and videos like Death by China. Or, look at it this way: If the labels on products said, “Made in Asia,” Americans wouldn’t have noticed much difference over the last two decades.

Did America Build China?
Another populist trope is that “We (America) built China!!!” It sounds great and nobody is going to argue if you’re talking to an American audience. The logic is that America’s foreign direct investments (FDI) and outsourcing created all those jobs and made China great again.

Here are three compelling facts that debunk this myth:

  • America invested very little of its FDI in China. In fact, less than 2%.
  • On the flipside, U.S.A. accounted for only about 10% of all the FDI that flowed into China over the last 30 years.
  • FDI is a very small percentage of China’s GDP.
Consider that the U.S. spent about $5.4 TRILLION on FDI in other countries from 1990-2020. Guess how much of that went into China? About $260 billion or less than 5% of the total (source: U.S. Gov report).

4MLMVL1cFmpqMCSG0X_d993Zjrn3vjxO7kOqJdAjsCDHZ2EF5V_37gE7Bi39-a0nrWUREeoRxr0WPAfuJH-he2a2Y3BMa12fcGaABKYzjxAPdz1TI6gXZdzwgDD5oc6zMoLyT8s



Notice that $260 billion over 30 years amounts to less than $10 billion a year. Peanuts, in the big picture. Furthermore, as seen in the table above, China invested $150 billion in the U.S. during the same period. So, the net flow was only $100 billion over 30 years. It’s a drop in the ocean.

Wait! How could that be? What about all the factories for Apple, Walmart, Nike, etc.? Well, here’s what happened: U.S. corporations simply outsourced all of them to other multinational corporations like Foxconn. Thus, the real investors in mainland China were Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore etc.

If you look at China’s total FDI inflows in the last 30 years, it amounts to an impressive $2.3 trillion. Thus, U.S.A.’s share of all Chinese FDI is only about 10%.

g0silzJNu6JCEc2yPRDaZAbXomvbbXxCaB6zSYRmB2wiqoseuU-tEpNZ-SAdAeTn7Ivdt0PjBAt94vBZFovlqDOOhxEFFoarQQtKwngR5FPno-Bkl1lH_guUPGT244Q04e-bpK0


Third, while China has been the second largest recipient of FDI – the U.S. has been #1 for a long time – the FDI has averaged to only 3% of GDP over the last two decades. In the recent years, it has decreased to 1% as compared to China’s GDP. (Chart below from World Bank).

II1ukQfFgnnOoZl9zaG2sASUjjAQ0YpJBr6ScgqEyvgm5mcE4fBUfBzCkFhZK4kkdna7xoR5ycqafcJO4Hn1xj-jJweQ20vybae8azmPmBUSRslNj4e1PPmcbFe5WMyGyXxCqhE



Conclusion
China succeeded by emulating the proven paths of other Asian Tigers, which relied on investment, manufacturing, and exports to build their nations. However, this model has limitations and couldn’t have succeeded spectacularly without industrial socialism, as I explained in a previous article.

Finally, China just didn’t take all the money. They have also invested $1.5 trillion in other countries. Thus, the money sloshes around and flows everywhere in this globalized world. It’s not a zero-sum game. Politicians don’t understand math and pundits prefer to ignore math.

Of course, China-bashers complain either way. If China receives investment from other countries, people will point to it as a sign of Chinese inferiority. If China invests in other countries, it is accused of taking over the world. And if China does neither, critics will bemoan how China is isolated from the world.

www.nationofchange.org

Debunking two myths – “China stole American jobs” and “America built China.” - NationofChange

China succeeded by emulating the proven paths of other Asian Tigers, which relied on investment, manufacturing, and exports to build their nations.
www.nationofchange.org www.nationofchange.org
 
JackFell

JackFell

FULL MEMBER
Sep 22, 2020
121
-2
93
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The reality is that US elite sold out their own country and sent all their manufacturing and technical expertise to China, beginning in the Cold War as a way to pry away China from the Soviet sphere.

As for investment by Japan, S. Korea and Taiwan, these countries were also built by America as a bullwark against Communism, S. Korea for example was allowed to engage in highly protectionist policies while receiving US arms aid and FDI.

The Chinese have very little innovative might, this is why they are doing the "Thousand Talents" program to attract foreign researchers.

The rise of China and the fall of America gives us one great lesson. Mediocre but highly disciplined nations are always stronger than intelligent but individualistic ones like America.
 
JackFell

JackFell

FULL MEMBER
Sep 22, 2020
121
-2
93
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
beijingwalker said:
Who are real Americans? there is no such a nation called America.
Click to expand...
The America nation has historically been more coherent and cohesive than the Chinese nation, which only really came into existence in 1949 and to this day has to deal with insurgencies.

America was before 1965, a primarily European nation - with its cultural elite being of NW European stock - with a sizeable West African minority.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

BANNED
Nov 4, 2011
38,653
1
74,461
Country
China
Location
China
JackFell said:
The America nation has historically been more coherent and cohesive than the Chinese nation, which only really came into existence in 1949 and to this day has to deal with insurgencies.

America was before 1965, a primarily European nation - with its cultural elite being of NW European stock - with a sizeable West African minority.
Click to expand...
American nation? Do you mean Native American Indians? And US will become a white minority country in two decades.
www.brookings.edu

The US will become ‘minority white’ in 2045, Census projects

Demographer William Frey discusses why youthful minorities are the engine of future growth.
www.brookings.edu www.brookings.edu
 
JackFell

JackFell

FULL MEMBER
Sep 22, 2020
121
-2
93
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
2,849
-3
4,868
Country
China
Location
Thailand
You can write an entire thesis on this topic or hundred articles. It doesnt matter to those who fabricate and those who believe these lies. In reality Americans, Brits and aligned Western nations just want to believe and accept these nonsensical oversimplifications and lies that are hammered down on them in their propaganda bubbles, because of simple racial insecurities and general insecurity to admit flaws or defects in their own ideologies and train of thoughts. Even if this information would reach them past all the filters and suppression of information in American media, they wont even consider it, nevermind weigh it against the bullshit they believe into after reading it in a headline. Thats very typical and widespread in American culture.
 
Last edited:
P

Peace be there

BANNED
Aug 10, 2020
317
-16
233
Country
India
Location
India
You stole their jobs just like we Indians stole IT jobs. Nothing to be shamed about. We produce more engineers and that too cheap as compared to them but you (Chinese between all) should not forget that wherever you are standing today is because of West. You were dirt poor when you got Veto power in UN (Thanks to asshole Nehru & Western Countries) and you still are a manufacturing house which is a export driven country and west is there to dump your shit. The moment West will squeeze your balls you will come to your sense. Just like Philippines was there to take away Indian call center jobs, the way there are countries to provide cheap labor than you. You ain't rich remember that. People living under subway is an example of it.
 
Zsari

Zsari

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2014
1,534
1
3,011
Country
China
Location
United States
JackFell said:
The reality is that US elite sold out their own country and sent all their manufacturing and technical expertise to China, beginning in the Cold War as a way to pry away China from the Soviet sphere.
Click to expand...
It's called capitalism where capital has no nationality. It simply goes to where there is the most competitive advantage.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

BANNED
Nov 4, 2011
38,653
1
74,461
Country
China
Location
China
Peace be there said:
you still are a manufacturing house which is a export driven country and west is there to dump your shit. The moment West will squeeze your balls you will come to your sense.
Click to expand...
You mean the trade war? US finally came to its sense, not China. China's global trade skyrocketed after Trump's trade war.
Peace be there said:
Better than stinking red book you carry always.
Click to expand...
That antique is worth a lot of money now in China, do you have one?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom