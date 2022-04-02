Debunking The Top Five Weaponized Narratives Of The US’ Infowar Against Pakistan
Andrew Korybko
The purpose of this piece is to expose the top five weaponized narratives in order to inform Pakistanis of the intense efforts underway to manipulate their thoughts and emotions during this rolling regime change crisis. It’s hoped that doing so will enable them to identify anti-Pakistani information warfare products whenever they come across them and thus enhance the country’s “Democratic Security”, which refers to its ability to counteract Hybrid War threats such as those that it’s currently confronting from the US and its proxies.
The US’ Hybrid War on Pakistan, which is approaching its climax ahead of tomorrow’s no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan that was orchestrated by America as punishment for his independent foreign policy, involves a major information warfare component. The purpose of this piece is to expose the top five weaponized narratives in order to inform Pakistanis of the intense efforts underway to manipulate their thoughts and emotions during this rolling regime change crisis. It’s hoped that doing so will enable them to identify anti-Pakistani information warfare products whenever they come across them and thus enhance the country’s “Democratic Security”, which refers to its ability to counteract Hybrid War threats such as those that it’s currently confronting from the US and its proxies.
This information warfare campaign is predicted on plenty of gaslighting, first and foremost the claim that the US isn’t behind the upcoming no-confidence vote. Those who propagate this false narrative want their targeted audience to think that America supports Prime Minister Khan’s independent foreign policy (especially the game-changing geostrategic consequences of the rapid rapprochement with Russia that he’s overseen), doesn’t want to replace him with suspected traitor Shehbaz Sharif, and doesn’t practice a policy of regime change. No informed Pakistani would ever belief such blatant falsehoods yet the US’ media proxies in their country are working overtime to pull the wool over their own people’s eyes.
The next aspect of this information warfare campaign is the claim that Pakistan will economically prosper if Prime Minister Khan is overthrown. This weaponized narrative personally blames him for that country’s recent economic woes that were exacerbated by the international community’s uncoordinated efforts to contain COVID-19 (“World War C”). It also ignores the economic and financial baggage that the incumbent leader inherited from his corrupt predecessors. Those who propagate this misleading interpretation of events want Pakistanis to forget the troubles that they experienced under previous administrations. These “useful idiots” (if not outright agents in some cases) of the US are unilaterally revising history in order to accommodate their regime change agenda.
About that, the third element of this campaign is to convince Pakistanis that this is only about replacing their Prime Minister and nothing else when it’s actually all about reversing the pro-sovereignty gains of the present administration that are unprecedented in their country’s history. Mr. Khan liberated Pakistan from the US-led West’s post-colonial neo-imperial chains in multiple ways, especially by refusing to host any US bases. Everything that he’s done has been with Pakistan’s objective national interests in mind and is in full accordance with its newly promulgated National Security Policy. The Prime Minister isn’t anti-American but pro-Pakistani and passionately believes that his country deserves to be treated by the US with respect as an equal, not perpetually abused as the vassal state that it once was.
Fourth, the US’ information warfare campaign against Pakistan implies that American pressure against their country will be lifted upon Prime Minister Khan’s removal from office. Its proxies want their targeted audience to think that relations with the US will improve without Pakistan having to compromise on any of its objective national interests. That’s patently false since Sharif already implied a return of US bases after scandalously comparing his country to defeated Germany and Japan. Not only that, but any US-installed government in Pakistan will likely scrap Islamabad’s multipolar flagship projects with Russia and also politicize the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC, the Belt & Road Initiative’s top project anywhere in the world) in order to advance America’s self-interests at Pakistan’s expense.
And finally, the last primary part of this campaign is the innuendo that Pakistan will comprehensively become a much better place after Prime Minister Khan’s overthrow. Given the four prior debunkings of the similarly false narratives leading up to this ultimate one, it’s clear that this wouldn’t be the case. To the contrary, everything will likely worsen in the country upon its return to being the US’ vassal. Regional security will deteriorate due to the likely hosting of American bases, and the crippling of Pakistan’s multipolar policy that was overseen by Prime Minister Khan will erase its strategic autonomy. The country won’t be able to meet its energy needs if Russia’s Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) is canceled while US-provoked complications with CPEC will forever retard its economic growth.
After having learned the five basic aspects of the US’ information warfare campaign against Pakistan, patriotic members of the population should hopefully now be able to identify these weaponized narratives and those who are propagating them. They should consider sharing this analysis under all social media posts that spew these falsehoods in order to educate their fellow Pakistanis. Furthermore, the US’ media proxies in their country who continue to shamelessly peddle these lies should also be exposed. Patriotic Pakistanis should therefore consider naming and shaming them so that others aren’t misled by these charlatans who are doing the bidding of the foreign power (whether unwittingly or knowingly) that’s waging Hybrid Warfare against their own homeland.
