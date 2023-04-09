Debunking the INS Arihant "Damage" Claim. Did the Indian Navy really damaged INS Arihant due to unprofessionalism?

Note : To Whomsoever It may concern, Do not comment on this thread if you don't have anything productive to add, If you want to ask questions or engage in genuine debate be my guest but if you just want to mindlessly troll then please take your sorry A$$ and Leave.
This whole ruckus started after The Hindu (a major Indian news publication) reported "INS Arihant was left crippled after an 'accident' 10 months ago"
The claims in this report are so absurd and filled with technical inconsistencies that anyone with even a basic understanding of submarine design and operational procedures would laugh at them, But then again, who needs that when you can just bang your head at the keyboard and call it a news report.
The Arihant has no hatches in the propulsion section as it is based on a Russian double hull design with a sealed nuclear reactor section (inspired by the Akula class submarines). The reactor is completely isolated and inaccesible in any way to prevent any potential nuclear contamination.
Although the Arihant's reactor is not designed to operate for the submarine's lifetime, refueling will require cutting open the hull and welding it back together.
Additionally, there are no external hatches in the compartment that houses the steam turbine, gearbox, generator, and propeller shaft either. Under normal circumstances, it is not possible for sea water to enter the submarine, and certainly not via a ‘non-existent hatch’.
Considering the sophistication and so many advanced sensors present on a modern submarine, it cannot be possible for a submarine to not be equipped with an open hatch warning system.
Ministry of defence has always tried to keep things even remotely related to India's Strategic forces command (SFC) under the wraps due to national security For example, the ministry refused to divulge any details about the number of nuclear warheads or what nuclear delivery platforms India has, citing security concerns. so ministry's refusal to give any detail regarding such an important asset of the SFC should not come as a surprise.
While its true that INS Arihant underwent some repairs they were minor in nature and were part of routine maintenance and checkups. This fact becomes evident from satellite imagery which shows that the enclosed pier was visible for only a month which is long enough for routine checkups and minor repairs but not for major repairs needed for fixing the damages caused in the alleged accident.
This particular allegation is highly unlikely as INS Arihant is operated by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) of the Nuclear Command Authority (NCA) which comprises of figures like the Prime Minister of India, Chief of Army Staff, National Security Adviser and R&AW Secretary.
It is improbable that such a significant and powerful body did not know about the status of such an important strategic asset for 10 months given that sea-based nuclear deterrence requires a mated warhead and a vehicle carrying such warheads will be under constant C4ISR from the SFC and a failure to do so would mean an across-the-board failure of intelligence and the checks and balances in place which is highly unlikely.
Not to mention that the civilian leadership asking for India's nuclear assets to be deployed during the Doklam crisis itself is highly unlikely as the Doklam crisis was not high up enough on the escalation ladder to warrant such an extreme measure as both countries have a no first use policy regarding their nuclear weapons.
In addition, India at the time only operated K-15 SLBMs with a maximum range of 1500km, which was not enough for a credible sea-based deterrence against China.
Therefore, it is evident that the INS Arihant did not suffer any stupid accident like leaving a hatch open and this report is just a worthless piece of propaganda intended against India and its armed forces.
