Debunking the INS Arihant "Damage" Claim. Did the Indian Navy really damaged INS Arihant due to unprofessionalism?

Arihant Class Submarine INS Arihant is India’s first nuclear-powered submarine. The ship submersible ballistic, nuclear (SSBN) submarine was launched at the Indian Navy’s…

SSN Akula Class (Bars Type 971) Nuclear Submarine The Russian Navy has 14 Bars Class project 971 submarines known in the West as the Akula Class nuclear-powered submarines…

FromArihant’s design is based on the Russian Akula-1 class submarine. It weighs 6,000t. At a length of 110m and breadth of 11m, Arihant is the longest in the Indian Navy’s fleet of submarines and can accommodate a crew of 95. It can reach speeds of 12kt-15kt on the surface and up to 24kt when submerged.FromAkula submarine design - The submarine has a double-hulled configuration with a distinctive high aft fin. The hull has seven compartments and the stand-off distance between the outer and inner hulls is considerable, reducing possible inner hull damage.