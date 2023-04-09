Debunking the INS Arihant "Damage" Claim. Did the Indian Navy really damaged a billion dollar submarine due to unprofessionalism?

NAVDEEP DHALIWAL said: Although good effort to post technical analysis. But this news is so old and so many mems already done. Don't see the point.

There was an accident, as no 1 in ministry denied it. How serious was the damage can be different. But not seeing the hatch open warning can happen. Humans can do amazing mistakes. Just read about any major accident in airlines, and they do very very minute inspections. Click to expand...

I was just reading about INS Arihant the other week when I found about this absurd claim and decided to investigate it, I did it for my own peace of mind not for what memes people made on the matter.No one in the ministry accepted about the accident either, everyone just kept their mouth shut and denied to talk anything even remotely related a strategic asset like arihant (you won't be able to find more than 10 photos of arihant because no submarine in the world is as less photographed as Arihant)It's true ins arihant was at visakhapatnam pier, but it was there for less than a month which is not enough to repair damages caused the alleged accident, what's more likely is INS arihant went under routine checkups and repairs which was blown out of proportion by the media.Hatches are a very important system, not remembering the hatch was open or closed is like operating an c17 without closing the cargo bay door, which is just not possible no matter how foolish the operator is.