Debunking myths around Bangladesh’s creation

The fact that so many allegations were being thrown at Pakistan for so long, and none of the government agencies, including the ISPR, the Ministry of Information, or anybody else had attempted to respond to these in any serious manner.A simplest example that comes to mind was a continuous allegation on Pakistan and propaganda against Pakistan by India and Bangladesh that 93,000 soldiers surrendered. That hit me first. How can a Lieutenant General who has only 45,000 men under him; Out of which 11,000 are supporting troops, how could he have 93,000 soldiers, the maximum combatant soldiers would be 34,000.Who are the rest? They were members of the civil armed forces, police, civilian officers, their wives, and children, who were all handed over to India so that the Mukti Bahini would not kill them. I started from there. This is one of the biggest propaganda against Pakistan. This really would bother me tremendously.And when I found out that this is a propaganda and nobody is responding to this, I then started to see, well, somebody has to do this. And I’ve never waited in my life for anybody else to do anything. And that’s how this whole thing began to happen.It was very simple, very easy to debunk the myth of the 3 million Bengalis having been killed by Pakistan Army and 200,000 women having been raped. If I take 3 million Bengalis killed and over a period of time, which was which started basically from the start of the Operation Searchlight, which started on March the 26th, and ended on December 16 1971 with the surrender documents, these are 262 days, 3 million divided by 262 gives you a figure of 11,480 that means you have to get hold of 11,500 plus Bengalis, bring them together, kill them, bury them, and do this again and keep doing it day after day for 262 days.