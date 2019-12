The real genocide was conducted against the Muhajir folks by the local terrorist mobs at the instigation of Mujib as per RAW plan. From the first week of March to the military crackdown communities after communities of the Muhajir folks - kids, babies, women, elderly none were spared - simply vanished! It was done in a very systematic, pre planned and well organized manner. The military operation to put a stop to it came too late too little...



What happened to Mujib’s family in 1975 was repeated in every Muhajir household in many communities in 1971...



The situation was so horrible that the Pak authorities put a complete media block of what happened to the Urdu speaking folks in the East Pak. They feared if it got leaked not a single Bengali folk living in the West Pak would remain alive....

