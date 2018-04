L

eft-wing and Arab enemies of Israel make a number of accusations that they repeat as if they were facts. Here I take apart those myths from a left-wing Arab perspective.



I summarize the facts, but I include many links to other articles that provide further background. Some of the articles referenced are mine, where I reference serious sources not considered pro-Israel, including Haaretz, BBC, The Guardian, The Washington Post, The New York Times, CNN, and The Huffington Post. I also reference pro-Israel sources that are known for their journalistic integrity, including The Times of Israel, The Jerusalem Post, and The Gatestone Institute.

In addition, implying that Israelis who emigrated from Europe to Israel are somehow less worthy than Israelis who have been in the Middle East for generations is offensive. As an Arab who immigrated to Canada, I would not want Canadians to consider me or other Arab Canadians any less worthy of being here than those who were born here. That’s what we immigrants call xenophobia.The Jewish state has at least as much the right to exist as any other state on earth. Jews have a continuous history of over 3000 years in the land of Israel, despite being repeatedly massacred and forced to flee. If the Jewish people is not allowed to be independent on that land then no people should be allowed to be independent anywhere. How could I demand that my fellow Lebanese be independent if I can’t accept the independence of another people? The reality is that rejecting the Jewish people’s right to self-determination cannot be described as anything other than antisemitism , regardless of whether the person rejecting that right is an Arab like me or a leftist European.The reverse is in fact true: Europe’s support for Zionism, although always weak, was stronger before the Holocaust than during and after the Holocaust.The First Zionist Congress took place in 1897 , 36 years before the Nazi party came to power in Germany. Britain’s Balfour Declaration supporting “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people” occurred in 1917, two decades before the start of the Holocaust, but instead of helping Zionists, Britain imposed restricted immigration of Jews through the White Papers of 1922, 1930, and 1939, even while the Holocaust was taking place in Europe.An embargo was imposed by the United States and supported by Europe on the sale of weapons to Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, starting in December 1947, soon after the United Nations announced a partition plan for Palestine. The embargo did not prevent Arabs from obtaining weapons, but it severely affected Israel which was able to survive only due to secret sales of armaments from Czechoslovakia , with the quiet approval of the Soviet Union. None of the countries that should have felt guilt for the Holocaust, most notably Germany, helped Israel get established or survive the Arab onslaught.Israel’s support for LGBT rights should be praised , not demonized. Accusations of “pinkwashing” are in fact themselves a smokescreen for supporting Israel’s enemies who consistently use terrorism and hatred to ensure that the conflict continues.As a left-wing Arab, I have supported LGBT rights all my life and I have always been disturbed by the fact that LGBT rights are practically non-existent in the Arab world. Instead of denouncing Israel’s support for LGBT rights, leftists should show their support for Arabs by demanding that Arab states emulate Israel.The boycott-divestment-sanctions (BDS) movement is not an appropriate response to Israel because Israel’s actions are lawful and justified. The BDS movement – founded by Omar Barghouti who opposes the concept of a Jewish state – is in fact detrimental to peace, and it is driven by antisemitism not by peaceful idealism. Even if we ignore the anti-Semitism widely promoted by BDS advocates on university campuses, social media, and elsewhere, the stated demands of the BDS movement alone show the truth about the BDS movement. The BDS movement presents an image of respectability, but that is far from the truth . Since, its objectives, if achieved, would result in the killing of Jews and the return of the remaining Jews to the stateless and precarious status that they had before May 1948, the BDS movement represents an anti-Semitism at par with Hamas.As an Arab who would like to see the Arab world become modern, liberal, democratic, and innovative, I would like to see exchanges between Israel and its neighbors, and lots of it, including trade, tourism, economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and much more.Hatred of an entire people is never justified, and it is particularly wrong in the case of hatred of Israel because it is very clearly based on antisemitism and not on legitimate reasons. The related claim that Arabs cannot be antisemitic because they are Semites is a deflection based on a misleading and false interpretation of the term antisemitism . As explained by Encyclopedia Britannica , “The term anti-Semitism was coined in 1879 by the German agitator Wilhelm Marr to designate the anti-Jewish campaigns under way in central Europe at that time”. Anti-Zionism is in fact antisemitism , whether the person holding the belief is an Arab like me, a leftist like me, or neither.Israel’s enemies have accused Israel of initiating or encouraging conflicts to divert attention from itself. They have accused Israel for example of supporting ISIS. None of these accusations have ever been supported by credible evidence. The reality is that the Middle East has been involved in wars and conquests for many centuries. The Jews were several times massacred and expelled. Middle Eastern wars have a long history and were caused by several factors unrelated to Israel, including the two world wars, Shia/Sunni rivalry Persian imperialism , the Muslim empires European imperialism , and tribalism Israel on the other hand, has only had one objective, existing in peace, which it has so far not been allowed to do. As an Arab who would like to be able to visit my native country Lebanon without risk of being jailed because I communicate with Israelis, peace cannot come soon enough.